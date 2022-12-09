Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The final finishers of the 50th Honolulu Marathon
The Honolulu Marathon prides itself on being the the only world-class marathon that allows all participants to finish without a cut-off time.
Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers
Here's some of the local runners who choose participate in the Honolulu Marathon
Last Hawaiian princess dies at 96
'Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people'
Two-time kama'aina champion of Honolulu Marathon celebrates win with malasadas
Mengstu, Ayalew finish first in 50th Honolulu Marathon
The 50th Honolulu Marathon took place today, Dec. 11, and athletes from around the world descended on Honolulu to capture the glory of winning the race.
Asefa Mengstu of Ethiopia wins Honolulu Marathon 2022 Men's Race
Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii
Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him...
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
Aloha Beef Chips Adds Brisket to the Lineup
Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.
Alert level for Mauna Loa volcano downgraded to ‘watch’ as eruption wanes
Hawaii women’s basketball falls to UNLV
Hawaii fell to 1-6 for the 2022-2023 season on Sunday afternoon.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi
—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
Business Report: Japanese arrivals for 2022 Honolulu Marathon
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat
A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
Supply chain issues causing interisland flight delays
Airlines are still dealing with supply chain issues, a problem that first came to light in the height of the pandemic.
Hawaii men’s basketball pulls away from St. Francis behind Kamaka Hepa’s career day
Hawaii played its final game before the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.
