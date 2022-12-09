ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers

Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch...
Asefa Mengstu of Ethiopia wins Honolulu Marathon 2022 Men's Race

In the winner’s circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times. Gabe Tom wins fourth overall but is the first kamaaina runner to cross the finish line. Asayech Ayalew Bere of Ethiopia leads the women's pack for Honolulu Marathon 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii

Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him...
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
Aloha Beef Chips Adds Brisket to the Lineup

Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi

—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
Business Report: Japanese arrivals for 2022 Honolulu Marathon

Wallet Hub reports a record increase in third quarter credit card debt – about $40 billion. It was more than twice as much as debt growth in any quarter after the Great Recession. Business Report: Neighbor Island house prices. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard...
Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat

A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
