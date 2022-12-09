Read full article on original website
Dec 12 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final. Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina’s capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar
A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday. The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue's nationality.His family was informed and the organizers “are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter...
