FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
Henry County Daily Herald
'Christmas at Biltmore' offers a nearby holiday escape
What has 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 150 traditional poinsettias?. If you guessed Asheville, North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate and “Christmas at Biltmore,” you are correct. And all those trees, lights and ornaments only scratch the surface of what’s on offer for visitors during the holiday season through Jan. 8, 2023.
Mountain Xpress
Sounds of Hope: Local churches honor Ukrainian Christmas traditions
The Ukrainian holiday traditions of holy suppers and sacred songs find a home in multiple local congregations this Christmas season. A local author recounts her long journey to Buddhism in new book. Plus, a native art gallery opens on Wall Street, Black Mountain's Poetry Night expands and Isis Music Hall…
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Crust Never Sleeps bakery opens on Sardis Road
Asheville City Market’s Saturday shoppers first met baker Jonathan Price when he snagged a spot in October 2016. Because the market had multiple bread options, he was only permitted to sell his now signature sourdough, everything-flavored pretzels and bagels. When a bread baker dropped out the following spring, Price was permitted to expand his offerings to include loaves of three different types of his crusty breads.
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner
For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
Mom, non-mobile daughter complete entire Swamp Rabbit Trail
At the Swamp Rabbit Trail, you will find runners, cyclists and skaters. You can even find Jane Hart and her daughter, Grayson.
momcollective.com
The BEST Hot Cocoa Around the Upstate
In honor of National Hot Cocoa Day, we are sharing our top hot cocoa and cocoa bomb finds in the Greenville area!. When the weather cools down, there is no better thing to do than to grab a warm cup of hot cocoa especially close to the holidays! I don’t know about you, but I don’t need a special day to enjoy hot cocoa, although, this does give me another reason to head out and grab another cup!
Mountain Xpress
Homeless housing initiative breaks ground at former Ramada Inn
On Dec. 13, Shangri-La Industries and Step Up, with the support of the City of Asheville, will break ground on the former Ramada, providing 113 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Asheville. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create 113 studio apartments, half...
Playful Prints Meet Bold Colors in This Asheville Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Gwenn Frederick, husband Brian and mini Irish Doodle Winston. Location: Asheville, North Carolina. Type of home: House. Size: 2,340 square feet. Years...
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
avlwatchdog.org
Do So Many Trees Have to Be Cut at Asheville Municipal Golf Course?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m writing concerning the Asheville Muni Golf Course and their plan right now to cut down 157 mature trees, including over 100 oaks and pines. My understanding is the city is going to be presenting that to the Urban Forestry Commission. And then after that it has to get permitted. That’s a lot of trees to be cut and have a possible impact on climate change and the city’s tree canopy. I think the city has a responsibility to their other environmental initiatives. What is the plan for all of this? What is the process? When might trees be cut? Does it have to be this many?
WLOS.com
Nonprofit receives large donation to help with mission of providing to those in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beloved Asheville is receiving a large donation of canned food and other items from UScellular’s Nourishing Connections program to help them with their mission of providing free food to the less fortunate. In a time of economic turmoil and with it being so close...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
Mountain Xpress
Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Largest Nativity Scene in South Carolina at Church in Greenville, SC
Did you know South Carolina’s largest nativity scene with life-size figures is right here in Greenville, SC? See the beautifully carved figures at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors through early February. Christmas is centered around nativity scenes and for good reason, right? The birth of Christ is...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
