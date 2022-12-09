ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

FOX Carolina

Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Henry County Daily Herald

'Christmas at Biltmore' offers a nearby holiday escape

What has 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 150 traditional poinsettias?. If you guessed Asheville, North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate and “Christmas at Biltmore,” you are correct. And all those trees, lights and ornaments only scratch the surface of what’s on offer for visitors during the holiday season through Jan. 8, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Sounds of Hope: Local churches honor Ukrainian Christmas traditions

The Ukrainian holiday traditions of holy suppers and sacred songs find a home in multiple local congregations this Christmas season. A local author recounts her long journey to Buddhism in new book. Plus, a native art gallery opens on Wall Street, Black Mountain's Poetry Night expands and Isis Music Hall…
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Crust Never Sleeps bakery opens on Sardis Road

Asheville City Market’s Saturday shoppers first met baker Jonathan Price when he snagged a spot in October 2016. Because the market had multiple bread options, he was only permitted to sell his now signature sourdough, everything-flavored pretzels and bagels. When a bread baker dropped out the following spring, Price was permitted to expand his offerings to include loaves of three different types of his crusty breads.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner

For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
momcollective.com

The BEST Hot Cocoa Around the Upstate

In honor of National Hot Cocoa Day, we are sharing our top hot cocoa and cocoa bomb finds in the Greenville area!. When the weather cools down, there is no better thing to do than to grab a warm cup of hot cocoa especially close to the holidays! I don’t know about you, but I don’t need a special day to enjoy hot cocoa, although, this does give me another reason to head out and grab another cup!
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Homeless housing initiative breaks ground at former Ramada Inn

On Dec. 13, Shangri-La Industries and Step Up, with the support of the City of Asheville, will break ground on the former Ramada, providing 113 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Asheville. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create 113 studio apartments, half...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended

This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
SPARTANBURG, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Do So Many Trees Have to Be Cut at Asheville Municipal Golf Course?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m writing concerning the Asheville Muni Golf Course and their plan right now to cut down 157 mature trees, including over 100 oaks and pines. My understanding is the city is going to be presenting that to the Urban Forestry Commission. And then after that it has to get permitted. That’s a lot of trees to be cut and have a possible impact on climate change and the city’s tree canopy. I think the city has a responsibility to their other environmental initiatives. What is the plan for all of this? What is the process? When might trees be cut? Does it have to be this many?
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Mountain Xpress

Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
GATLINBURG, TN
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Largest Nativity Scene in South Carolina at Church in Greenville, SC

Did you know South Carolina’s largest nativity scene with life-size figures is right here in Greenville, SC? See the beautifully carved figures at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors through early February. Christmas is centered around nativity scenes and for good reason, right? The birth of Christ is...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC

