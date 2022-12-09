Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul signs law allowing tax breaks for volunteer first responders
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed legislation allowing local governments to adopt a local law to exempt up to ten percent of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police academy graduates diverse class
POUGHKEEPSIE – Sixteen cadets in the 26th session of the Dutchess County Law Enforcement Academy ended their academy training with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday morning. The December 13, 2022 ceremony was attended by family and friends of the recruits that spent the past 24 weeks of training under Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Detective Kate Capalbo, director of the academy, and fellow academy director, Deputy Adrienne Licari, the recruits worked on team building, physical fitness, and firearms proficiency, and spent a substantial amount of time learning the law.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino to take position in Dutchess County government in January
POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid to Senator Michelle Hinchey, retiring Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park) will be assuming a new role in Dutchess County in January, according to a Mid-Hudson News source. Serino is also being encouraged to run for the position of Dutchess County executive in...
rocklandnews.com
Upper Nyack Board of Trustees December Regular Meeting
The Board of Trustees Regular meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting on Thursday, December 15th at 7:00 pm at Upper Nyack Village Hall, 328 North Broadway, Upper Nyack NY. Please use the side entrance located on Castle Heights Avenue. Trustees experiencing Extraordinary Circumstances who cannot attend the meeting...
talkofthesound.com
NOT KOOL: County Legislators livid after last minute veto by Westchester County CE
WHITE PLAINS, NY (December 12, 2022) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has issued a rare veto of the Westchester County Board of Legislators flavored tobacco ban bill with about 15 minutes to spare and without advance word to Legislators citing “cultural objections”. “Given my concerns and...
rcbizjournal.com
Ugell Juggles Justice Robes With Overalls On Farm Leased For Cannabis Cultivation
Green Justice Produces Bumper Crop In First Year But Waits On New York Regs To Give More Latitude To Growers. Scott Ugell, a veteran lawyer and town justice for the Town of Clarkstown, and a village attorney for Blooming Grove in Orange County, has spent decades in robes and in courtrooms adjudicating justice.
rocklanddaily.com
Hatzoloh of Rockland Receives $160,000 Grant for New Ambulance Garage in Airmont
Last week, New York State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick visited Hatzoloh EMS of Rockland to present the organization with a $160,000 grant that will be used to help build a new ambulance garage in Airmont. "As our neighborhoods expand, so does the need for Hatzoloh to place ambulances in strategic locations...
'Critically-Needed': New Nursery School To Open In Westchester County
A Westchester County YMCA has announced a new nursery school that is planned to open next year.The new school, which will serve children and toddlers aged 18 months to 5 years, will open in mid-January 2023 in Mamaroneck at the St. John's Lutheran Church at 122 Fenimore Rd., according to Rye Y…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh’s City Club to be restored
NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
preserve-ramapo.com
New Rockland animal shelter takes shape
“Ambitious plans for opening a modernized countywide shelter for stray dogs, cats and other animals are beginning to formalize, although bumps remain. Rockland Green, formerly the Rockland County solid waste management agency, informed the county of plans to lease, with an option to purchase, a 15,000-square-foot warehouse on Beach Road in Haverstraw. The warehouse would be refigured to house stray animals.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City court judge sues over denied religious exemption to COVID vaccine
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Court Judge Frank Mora has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the New York State Unified Court System Office of Court Administration (OCA) over the COVID vaccination with which he refuses to be injected. Mora, a devout Catholic, says that the defendants have violated his...
hudsonvalleyone.com
In latest hire, New Paltz Central School District keeps it local
In conducting their search for the new deputy superintendent, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education kept it local, with district resident Linda Oehler-Marx making the cut. Oehler-Marx was appointed during a meeting of the School Board held on Wednesday, December 7 and will begin her new...
The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County
One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
theexaminernews.com
Gov. Hochul Should Veto Changes to Estates, Power and Trusts Law
We, the undersigned members of the Putnam County Legislature, write to respectfully request that you veto bills S74A/A6770, known as the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law (EPTL) in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. This proposed law is vague...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Yonkers, New York Sold
Arlington, VA based real estate investment firm Excel Group recently completed the acquisition of the 150-key Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, NY, located 17 miles away from New York City. The asset benefits from a strategic location in the center of a mixed-use complex that includes two major hospitals, medical...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire district election mailing stirs controversy in Hughsonville
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – A campaign mailing from Bill Spinelli, the chairman of the Hughsonville Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, has drawn criticism from his opponent, Vincent Galvin, in advance of tonight’s election. Spinelli’s mailer was sent by first-class mail to voters with a return address of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Local group forms to oppose proposed campground in Plattekill
PLATTEKILL – A local group has formed in Plattekill to fight the owners of 103 acres of woodlands in the town who want to develop 30 houses. Donna Connell of the Huckleberry Preservation Group said it is hoping to convince the town planning board to reject the plan that they are applying for as a campground.
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Save The Date! Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens This Month in Newburgh, NY
Just in time for the New Year, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino has finally announced its opening date. Resorts World Hudson Valley announced on Facebook that their Newburgh New York location, at the former Newburgh Mall, will open its doors on December 28th, 2022. For the last few months, Hudson...
