Rockland County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police academy graduates diverse class

POUGHKEEPSIE – Sixteen cadets in the 26th session of the Dutchess County Law Enforcement Academy ended their academy training with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday morning. The December 13, 2022 ceremony was attended by family and friends of the recruits that spent the past 24 weeks of training under Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Detective Kate Capalbo, director of the academy, and fellow academy director, Deputy Adrienne Licari, the recruits worked on team building, physical fitness, and firearms proficiency, and spent a substantial amount of time learning the law.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serino to take position in Dutchess County government in January

POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid to Senator Michelle Hinchey, retiring Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park) will be assuming a new role in Dutchess County in January, according to a Mid-Hudson News source. Serino is also being encouraged to run for the position of Dutchess County executive in...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rocklandnews.com

Upper Nyack Board of Trustees December Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees Regular meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting on Thursday, December 15th at 7:00 pm at Upper Nyack Village Hall, 328 North Broadway, Upper Nyack NY. Please use the side entrance located on Castle Heights Avenue. Trustees experiencing Extraordinary Circumstances who cannot attend the meeting...
NYACK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh’s City Club to be restored

NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
NEWBURGH, NY
preserve-ramapo.com

New Rockland animal shelter takes shape

“Ambitious plans for opening a modernized countywide shelter for stray dogs, cats and other animals are beginning to formalize, although bumps remain. Rockland Green, formerly the Rockland County solid waste management agency, informed the county of plans to lease, with an option to purchase, a 15,000-square-foot warehouse on Beach Road in Haverstraw. The warehouse would be refigured to house stray animals.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City court judge sues over denied religious exemption to COVID vaccine

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Court Judge Frank Mora has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the New York State Unified Court System Office of Court Administration (OCA) over the COVID vaccination with which he refuses to be injected. Mora, a devout Catholic, says that the defendants have violated his...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

In latest hire, New Paltz Central School District keeps it local

In conducting their search for the new deputy superintendent, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education kept it local, with district resident Linda Oehler-Marx making the cut. Oehler-Marx was appointed during a meeting of the School Board held on Wednesday, December 7 and will begin her new...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County

One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Gov. Hochul Should Veto Changes to Estates, Power and Trusts Law

We, the undersigned members of the Putnam County Legislature, write to respectfully request that you veto bills S74A/A6770, known as the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law (EPTL) in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. This proposed law is vague...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Yonkers, New York Sold

Arlington, VA based real estate investment firm Excel Group recently completed the acquisition of the 150-key Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, NY, located 17 miles away from New York City. The asset benefits from a strategic location in the center of a mixed-use complex that includes two major hospitals, medical...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Casino set to open on December 28

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire district election mailing stirs controversy in Hughsonville

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – A campaign mailing from Bill Spinelli, the chairman of the Hughsonville Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, has drawn criticism from his opponent, Vincent Galvin, in advance of tonight’s election. Spinelli’s mailer was sent by first-class mail to voters with a return address of...
HUGHSONVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Local group forms to oppose proposed campground in Plattekill

PLATTEKILL – A local group has formed in Plattekill to fight the owners of 103 acres of woodlands in the town who want to develop 30 houses. Donna Connell of the Huckleberry Preservation Group said it is hoping to convince the town planning board to reject the plan that they are applying for as a campground.
PLATTEKILL, NY

