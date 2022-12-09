Read full article on original website
Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget
Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget. For Becky G, la respuesta es sí. The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged. "Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk. In addition...
Kendall Jenner Took The 'No-Pants' Trend To A New Level By Stepping Out In Nothing But Tights
Celebs have been leaving their pants behind and rocking the no pants trend. Some, like Kourtney Kardashian, did it casually while out and about with Travis Barker—while others, like Camila Cabello, just wore a crystal-embellished white t-shirt dress on The Voice. But Kendall Jenner just took the no pants...
We Still Haven't Recovered From The Low-Rise Micro Mini Hailey Bieber Wore In Tokyo For Her Birthday
Hailey Bieber clearly made her 26th birthday one to remember, as she spent it with 28-year-old husband Justin Bieber and friends Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Ryan Goode in Tokyo! And judging from the pictures she dutifully shared with her fans on her Instagram account on November 22nd, it looked like she had a fabulous – not to mention, totally stylish! – time!
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Are Reportedly “Leaning on Each Other” Following Their Recent Breakups
It’s been nearly two weeks since it was revealed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “taking a break” after two years of dating. Now, following news of the split, it’s been reported that Harry has turned to an ex-girlfriend for comfort and support. The ex in question? Kendall Jenner.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos
Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
People Are Slamming Kendall Jenner As ‘Insensitive' And 'Entitled' After She Was Caught Parking In A Handicap Spot During Pilates Class
Kendall Jenner has come under fire after pictures of her parking her car in a handicap spot before going into a Pilates class have been doing the rounds online. Kendall Jenner Slammed For Parking In Handicap Spot. The 27-year-old model was pictured parking her Land Rover Defender in a parking...
We're Still Dreaming Of The Waist-Cinching Denim Dress Kelly Clarkson Wore On The Red Carpet
Kelly Clarkson owned the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9th – not just with her on-stage performance with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce (more on this later) but with her jaw-dropping outfit too!. Kelly Clarkson’s Alexander...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
Mariah Carey ‘upstaged’ by her daughter, Monroe, in a beautiful duet
The supreme diva Mariah Carey has competition – her own daughter
Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Agree To Sell Barcelona Mansion After Singer Reveals She's Moving Kids To Miami Following Custody Battle
Shakira is saying sayonara to her old life with Gerard Piqué, including the former couple's Barcelona mansion where they raised their two children. The exes agreed to put their ex-family home on the market following a nasty split and custody battle, with a price tag of possibly $14 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
