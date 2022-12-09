ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
E! News

Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget

Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget. For Becky G, la respuesta es sí. The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged. "Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk. In addition...
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
HollywoodLife

Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili

In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
