ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newstalk KGVO

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Family loses home, 3 cats, 1 dog in fire near Whitefish

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Fire Department has new information and photos of a fire at 4870 Highway 93 South on Saturday that claimed a home and several pets. Mutual aid rushed in from Columbia Falls, Evergreen, West Valley, and Big Mountain Fire Departments. The residence was completely engulfed...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Montanan

Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation

Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcement: Ilya Rose & Livi Jade Goldberg

Ilya Rose Goldberg and Livi Jade Goldberg were born November 1, 2022, at 8:22 a.m. and 8:25 a.m., respectively, in Kalispell, Montana. Ilya weighed 6.1 pounds at the time of her birth, and Livi was 5.14 pounds. The twin girls were welcomed into the world by proud parents Bridgett Herne...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Health center in Kalispell offers new mental health program

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Greater Valley Health Center in Kalispell has added the co-occurring disorder program to their range of mental health services for adults. The program allows them to receive intervention for both mental health and substance-use disorders concurrently. The Greater Valley Health Center released the following information:
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Law Enforcement Investigating Assault

Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating an incident that occurred last night and resulted in two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to a press release. Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m. where they found the two injured men who were then transported to a local medical facility.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested near Swan Lake after pursuit, SWAT negotiation

MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Lake County arrested a 47-year-old man after a police chase Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Brian Heino's press release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver drove the vehicle off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court

BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
BUTTE, MT
People

People

365K+
Followers
62K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy