Human remains found in Montana home lost to fire
Human remains were found at the scene of a home that was leveled in a weekend fire north of Polebridge.
Good News Network
Dramatic Rescue Shows Community Teaming up to Save 4 Horses That Fell Through Ice into Freezing Pond
A team of neighbors, firefighters, and animal control officers worked for hours in the freezing weather to rescue four horses that fell through an icy pond. The South Kalispell Fire Department responded to the scene near Patrick Creek in Montana, after the four horses fell through the ice, and were stuck up to their necks.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Hungry Horse man dies after crash in front of Glacier International Airport
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man died after a two-vehicle crash in front of Glacier Park International Airport on Highway 2 East. A release from Flathead County said Ronald Long, 67, of Hungry Horse died at Logan Health due to injuries he got from the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is...
A Whitefish legend is in need of support from the community
Gary Cabell worked as a ski patroller until 1986 and then continued to work at restaurants on the mountain and in town.
Fairfield Sun Times
Two men receive gunshot wounds after disturbance with a weapon report in southwest Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. Kalispell...
NBCMontana
Family loses home, 3 cats, 1 dog in fire near Whitefish
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Fire Department has new information and photos of a fire at 4870 Highway 93 South on Saturday that claimed a home and several pets. Mutual aid rushed in from Columbia Falls, Evergreen, West Valley, and Big Mountain Fire Departments. The residence was completely engulfed...
Crews knock down apartment fire in Evergreen
The Evergreen Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a residential apartment complex Sunday off of Spruce Drive.
Flathead Sheriff's Office patrol car struck by suspected DUI driver
A Flathead Co. Sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Somers Monday night.
Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Ilya Rose & Livi Jade Goldberg
Ilya Rose Goldberg and Livi Jade Goldberg were born November 1, 2022, at 8:22 a.m. and 8:25 a.m., respectively, in Kalispell, Montana. Ilya weighed 6.1 pounds at the time of her birth, and Livi was 5.14 pounds. The twin girls were welcomed into the world by proud parents Bridgett Herne...
NBCMontana
Health center in Kalispell offers new mental health program
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Greater Valley Health Center in Kalispell has added the co-occurring disorder program to their range of mental health services for adults. The program allows them to receive intervention for both mental health and substance-use disorders concurrently. The Greater Valley Health Center released the following information:
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
Flathead Beacon
Law Enforcement Investigating Assault
Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating an incident that occurred last night and resulted in two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to a press release. Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m. where they found the two injured men who were then transported to a local medical facility.
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested near Swan Lake after pursuit, SWAT negotiation
MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Lake County arrested a 47-year-old man after a police chase Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Brian Heino's press release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver drove the vehicle off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Council Approves Development Involving 22 Deed-Restricted Townhouses
A planned unit development for 22 deed-restricted townhouses was approved Dec. 5 by the Whitefish City Council, marking a small step forward in a community that continues to struggle to address housing affordability and shortages. The project, called the Depot Park Townhomes (formerly known as the “The Snow Lot”), was...
