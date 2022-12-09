Read full article on original website
New Orleans Police: Woman dances on man, then steals his wallet
According to the NOPD, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the edge of the French Quarter.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigates ‘unclassified’ death of officer shot inside Gentilly home
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female New Orleans police officer was shot and found dead Tuesday (Dec. 13) inside a Gentilly home. “Some very, very horrible news,” NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson said. Ferguson said the death was considered “unclassified,” pending results of its investigation. But the 36-year-old officer --...
southarkansassun.com
Passenger Fatally Stabs a 59-Year-Old Uber Driver in Louisiana
Brandon Jacob, a 29-year-old Louisianan passenger, was detained for fatally stabbing a 59-year-old Uber driver and posted the said attack on social media. According to the report posted by the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office via Facebook post, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, deputies responded to a stabbing report in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the West bank Expressway. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the victim, Yolanda Dillion, a 54-year old was suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
NOPD: Man caught on camera robbing New Orleans business
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a business in the Gentilly Woods area over the weekend.
Woman wounded in Central City shooting Tuesday
She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
NOPD on scene of St. Roch shooting, one man wounded
At about 8:18 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Mandeville Street where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly home
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer who died was 36-years-old and had worked for the department for nine years. The cause of death is undetermined.
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
fox8live.com
Man found fatally shot in Bywater, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 63 year-old man was found fatally shot in the Bywater area early Monday (Dec. 12) morning, according to the NOPD. Police say that when they responded to the scene in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m., they found the victim who was declared dead on the scene.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
cenlanow.com
Man wounded following second New Orleans East shooting on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded. It happened on Sunday evening in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. According to the NOPD, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. When officers...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
NOLA.com
57-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed in Metairie crash
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Power Boulevard in Metairie on Friday night as Dierdre Thomas, 57. Thomas was walking in the left, southbound lane of Power Boulevard near the intersection of 33rd Street (map) about 9...
If Cantrell picks a new police chief herself: 'shame on all of y'all'
Listen to Newell’s entire take, including how years as the sheriff of Jefferson Parish informs his opinion on the crisis at the NOPD. Newell sees Cantrell’s search for new police chief as a true test of NOLA City Council’s fortitude.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
