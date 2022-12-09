Buffalo grocery store mass shooter willing to plead guilty to federal charges if death penalty off the table, attorneys say

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Wahl died of an aneurysm in his heart when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, says an autopsy was conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. She writes “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” a reference to the wall that surrounds the heart. She says “no amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO