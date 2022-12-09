Read full article on original website
uncoveringnewyork.com
Festive Fun at the Festival of Lights near Buffalo, NY
If you’re looking for something to do at Christmas in Buffalo, there might be no better spot to check out than the Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights is held at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, about 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo and has been held annually during the holiday season for nearly 20 years.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'
A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
"Let's Go Buffalo" coloring book
The Predmore Creations launched their fourth coloring book, "Let's Go Buffalo" highlighting many familiar hometown favorites, from food items to sports icons to architectural landmarks.
fredonia.edu
Students awarded Sonnenfeld scholarship
The Marion Sonnenfeld Scholarship, which recognizes outstanding female students who exemplify leadership, hard work and a good sense of community, have been presented to undergraduate students Angie Sempertegui, Anna E. Evans and Kate Price. The Council for Women’s Concerns (CWC) awarded the 2022-2023 scholarships at its annual ceremony held Dec....
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
“All People Must Die” – Scary Situation At Walden Galleria
There was a scary situation at the Walden Galleria last week, and many people are worried if it will affect their holiday shopping. It’s crazy to think that Christmas is already a week away. Where did the time even go? If you are scrambling to “wrap” up your Christmas shopping, the best place to go to take care of all the people on your Christmas list is the Walden Galleria. There’s tons of stores in the mall, and they’re easy to pop in and out of.
North Tonawanda holds candle light ceremony for children who have died
North Tonawanda participates in world wide candle light ceremony for children who have died far too soon
SNL Hilariously Pokes Fun Of Snow In Buffalo [WATCH]
A Saturday Night Live sketch that aired over the weekend has Western New Yorkers rolling on the floor laughing. Lately, the writers of Saturday Night Live have had their eyes on Buffalo, New York. A few weeks ago, SNL made Western New Yorkers crack up during an NFL-themed sketch about how poorly Jets fans treat Bills fans on their home turf. This past Saturday night, the legendary late-night show put Buffalo in the spotlight once again, this time focusing on our record snowfall.
Another Lake Effect Snowstorm Ready to Slam Western New York
It's been a relatively quiet start to the work week in terms of weather. That trend will continue through Wednesday, when we are expected to have some unsettled weather return to our region. This December has been cold and overcast and we will soon have the threat of snowfall in...
Dinosaur Adventure set to take over Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
Dinosaur Adventure organizers say the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center will be transformed into a prehistoric exhibit this weekend.
buffstaterecord.com
Dr. Tim Gordon: The Secrets of Student Affairs Revealed
In a quest to learn about the nuts and bolts of a higher education facility, and to showcase the individuals who support Buffalo State College in rendering it one of the best colleges in the community, I decided to commence a series where I interview faculty, staff members, and administrative staff to learn more about their role on campus.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
The Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father F. Patrick Melfi on administrative leave, as they investigate a complaint that claims Father Melfi was having a sexual relationship with a woman. Read more here:
Holiday cards for woman with ALS
40-year-old Kristin Goetz with ALS hopes the Buffalo community comes together and uplift her spirits as a Christmas miracle this year.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
Anticipating a messy Thursday as Bills fans await lake effect focus for Saturday
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Bills fans are anxiously awaiting more clarity to the weekend forecast that shows the potential for significant lake effect snow for the region.
WGRZ TV
Wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain could lead to slippery roads Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before the weekend and potential for lake effect snow comes around, Western New York will play host to a wintry and messy Thursday. The strong low pressure system that has brought blizzard conditions to the upper Midwest and tornadoes to the south will move into the Great Lakes Thursday and bring with it rounds of showers and breezy conditions through Friday. The most attention though is on the first round of showers that will move in Thursday morning, with rain potentially falling as sleet or freezing rain when this warmer weather system meets Western New York's colder air.
Powerball third prize-winning ticket sold in Hamburg
The third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 for the December 12 drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg.
Potential lake-effect snow this weekend could impact the Bills game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just as the snow from last month's historic lake effect event melts away, Western New York could be gearing up for another round of lake snow showers a month later. The quiet start to the week before the holidays will fade by Thursday and Friday as...
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
