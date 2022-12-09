ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

Comments / 0

Related
uncoveringnewyork.com

Festive Fun at the Festival of Lights near Buffalo, NY

If you’re looking for something to do at Christmas in Buffalo, there might be no better spot to check out than the Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights is held at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, about 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo and has been held annually during the holiday season for nearly 20 years.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'

A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
JAMESTOWN, NY
fredonia.edu

Students awarded Sonnenfeld scholarship

The Marion Sonnenfeld Scholarship, which recognizes outstanding female students who exemplify leadership, hard work and a good sense of community, have been presented to undergraduate students Angie Sempertegui, Anna E. Evans and Kate Price. The Council for Women’s Concerns (CWC) awarded the 2022-2023 scholarships at its annual ceremony held Dec....
FREDONIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York

Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

“All People Must Die” – Scary Situation At Walden Galleria

There was a scary situation at the Walden Galleria last week, and many people are worried if it will affect their holiday shopping. It’s crazy to think that Christmas is already a week away. Where did the time even go? If you are scrambling to “wrap” up your Christmas shopping, the best place to go to take care of all the people on your Christmas list is the Walden Galleria. There’s tons of stores in the mall, and they’re easy to pop in and out of.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

SNL Hilariously Pokes Fun Of Snow In Buffalo [WATCH]

A Saturday Night Live sketch that aired over the weekend has Western New Yorkers rolling on the floor laughing. Lately, the writers of Saturday Night Live have had their eyes on Buffalo, New York. A few weeks ago, SNL made Western New Yorkers crack up during an NFL-themed sketch about how poorly Jets fans treat Bills fans on their home turf. This past Saturday night, the legendary late-night show put Buffalo in the spotlight once again, this time focusing on our record snowfall.
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Dr. Tim Gordon: The Secrets of Student Affairs Revealed

In a quest to learn about the nuts and bolts of a higher education facility, and to showcase the individuals who support Buffalo State College in rendering it one of the best colleges in the community, I decided to commence a series where I interview faculty, staff members, and administrative staff to learn more about their role on campus.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain could lead to slippery roads Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before the weekend and potential for lake effect snow comes around, Western New York will play host to a wintry and messy Thursday. The strong low pressure system that has brought blizzard conditions to the upper Midwest and tornadoes to the south will move into the Great Lakes Thursday and bring with it rounds of showers and breezy conditions through Friday. The most attention though is on the first round of showers that will move in Thursday morning, with rain potentially falling as sleet or freezing rain when this warmer weather system meets Western New York's colder air.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy