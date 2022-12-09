NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell issued a statement Tuesday regarding the selection of the next chief of the New Orleans Police Department. "My initial step towards finding a replacement for Chief Ferguson includes using this time to assess all options, have important conversations and create meaningful dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders who are equally invested in keeping our City safe," said Mayor Cantrell. "From existing leadership within the NOPD to members of our esteemed business community, the recommendations, advice and counsel I have elicited lends a helping hand towards making an informed decision that is best for the residents and visitors of this great city.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO