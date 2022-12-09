Read full article on original website
Truth Serum
4d ago
The police officer is accused of submitting the fake report to a claims adjuster for Zeton's homeowners' insurance. ######## When did a police officer who is charged with preparing a theft report ever (personally) submit to a victim's insurance company or claims adjuster? NEVER! How much of this story are we to believe?
Crabapple nola
4d ago
Greed takes some of the best people down. God has to heal the land because it seems we want to get rich by any means necessary.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Vessel operators reluctant to invest in offshore windDoug Stewart
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'
A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'
NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
New Orleans Police: Woman dances on man, then steals his wallet
According to the NOPD, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the edge of the French Quarter.
NOPD: Man caught on camera robbing New Orleans business
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a business in the Gentilly Woods area over the weekend.
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
NOPD officer dies following shooting at Gentilly home
A New Orleans police officer is dead after a shooting at a home in Gentilly Tuesday morning. We're told the officer had been with the NOPD for nine years.
If Cantrell picks a new police chief herself: 'shame on all of y'all'
Listen to Newell’s entire take, including how years as the sheriff of Jefferson Parish informs his opinion on the crisis at the NOPD. Newell sees Cantrell’s search for new police chief as a true test of NOLA City Council’s fortitude.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: City to comb through Mayor Cantrell’s hotel upgrades amid Fox 8 investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Fox 8 first started asking questions about New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades on some of her trips in 2022, the city now says it will take a closer look to determine if the mayor and a member of her security detail owe taxpayers money.
maritime-executive.com
Former USCG Employee Sentenced to 54 Months in Jail for Test-Fixing
The U.S. District Court in New Orleans is continuing with the sentencing of the leaders of the long-running case in which U.S. Coast Guard employees conspired to fix the test scores of mariners’ licensing exams. With the latest sentencing, more than 60 people have been convicted mostly pleading guilty to charges related to accepting bribes or a felony offense of unlawful receipt of a mariner license.
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
NOLA.com
New Orleans seek armed robbery suspect in 7th Ward
New Orleans police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Saint Bernard Avenue, police said Monday afternoon. A large police response, including K-9 units, combed a perimeter in the 7th Ward as residents were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked to be anonymous because she fears retribution.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
Armed robberies soar 42% in New Orleans
Armed robberies have overtaken carjackings as this year’s fastest-growing violent crime in New Orleans. So far this year There have only been about three fewer carjackings than all of last year, but armed robberies have blown past last year’s level.
WDSU
Mayor Latoya Cantrell issues statement on selecting new NOPD superintendent
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell issued a statement Tuesday regarding the selection of the next chief of the New Orleans Police Department. "My initial step towards finding a replacement for Chief Ferguson includes using this time to assess all options, have important conversations and create meaningful dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders who are equally invested in keeping our City safe," said Mayor Cantrell. "From existing leadership within the NOPD to members of our esteemed business community, the recommendations, advice and counsel I have elicited lends a helping hand towards making an informed decision that is best for the residents and visitors of this great city.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
NOLA.com
Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl acquitted by New Orleans jury
A New Orleans man charged with raping a 12-year-old girl was found not guilty last week by a jury, following a weeklong trial in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court that hinged on murky DNA results and the testimony of the girl. The jury unanimously acquitted Thalmus Williams, 42, on two...
WDSU
Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting
A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
wbrz.com
Counterfeit collection: Nearly $30M in illegal knockoffs stopped this year at NOLA ports
NEW ORLEANS - Nearly $30 million worth of counterfeit goods were seized at New Orleans area ports of entry in the first 11 months of 2022, the Customs and Border Patrol said on Tuesday. The local field office is on continuous lookout for bogus items -- with knockoffs of luxury...
