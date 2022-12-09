ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Serum
4d ago

The police officer is accused of submitting the fake report to a claims adjuster for Zeton's homeowners' insurance. ######## When did a police officer who is charged with preparing a theft report ever (personally) submit to a victim's insurance company or claims adjuster? NEVER! How much of this story are we to believe?

Crabapple nola
4d ago

Greed takes some of the best people down. God has to heal the land because it seems we want to get rich by any means necessary.

NOLA.com

NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'

A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'

NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
maritime-executive.com

Former USCG Employee Sentenced to 54 Months in Jail for Test-Fixing

The U.S. District Court in New Orleans is continuing with the sentencing of the leaders of the long-running case in which U.S. Coast Guard employees conspired to fix the test scores of mariners’ licensing exams. With the latest sentencing, more than 60 people have been convicted mostly pleading guilty to charges related to accepting bribes or a felony offense of unlawful receipt of a mariner license.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans seek armed robbery suspect in 7th Ward

New Orleans police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Saint Bernard Avenue, police said Monday afternoon. A large police response, including K-9 units, combed a perimeter in the 7th Ward as residents were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked to be anonymous because she fears retribution.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Armed robberies soar 42% in New Orleans

Armed robberies have overtaken carjackings as this year’s fastest-growing violent crime in New Orleans. So far this year There have only been about three fewer carjackings than all of last year, but armed robberies have blown past last year’s level.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mayor Latoya Cantrell issues statement on selecting new NOPD superintendent

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell issued a statement Tuesday regarding the selection of the next chief of the New Orleans Police Department. "My initial step towards finding a replacement for Chief Ferguson includes using this time to assess all options, have important conversations and create meaningful dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders who are equally invested in keeping our City safe," said Mayor Cantrell. "From existing leadership within the NOPD to members of our esteemed business community, the recommendations, advice and counsel I have elicited lends a helping hand towards making an informed decision that is best for the residents and visitors of this great city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting

A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
BOGALUSA, LA

