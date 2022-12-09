ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia found dead

By Aynae Simmons, Izzy Post
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE 12/8/2022, 9:00 P.M. — Officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia confirmed to 13 News’ Beckley affiliate 59News that Kierra Jackson was found deceased Thursday evening.

No further details are being released at this time.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A $5,000 reward was offered for any information that helps find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton.

According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie.

Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses.

Chief Tim Gray with the Princeton Police Department said the department is actively searching for her.

Anyone with information should contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.

Theresa Brown
4d ago

my condolences go out to the family I'm so sorry that happened to them I was hoping they'd find her alive may God would be with the people who done this and that they be captured

Sofia Lynn Adkins Robertson
2d ago

I'm so sorry my heart & Prayers goes out to the family & friend's🙏❤ RIP Beautiful Angel😇🌹🦋

Wayne Murdock
3d ago

God rest his soul. Prayers for all concerned. i also pray the actor(s) will be caught and prosecuted fully.

