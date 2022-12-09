ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Affordable Care Act deadline approaching

Big changes to Affordable Care Act coverage could be expensive for low-income families, if they do not apply by the deadline of Thursday, December 15.
Stowers Realty Group educates the next generation of realtors

ST. LOUIS – What’s great about Stowers Realty Group is that they teach and mentor those who want to be the next generation of realtors. Hear from students who went to school and are now starting successful real estate careers. Now, if you want to buy or sell your home, Stowers has you covered. You won’t find better people who know the St. Louis area market. The perfect home for you is out there, and they will help you get it! Let’s be home for the holiday!
Wonderlights at World Wide Technology Raceway

It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Today is the deadline for disaster relief loans

People on both sides of the river who were touched by the huge summer flooding have until today to apply for federal disaster loans.
Public invited to attend St. Louis Airport renovations meeting

There's a new call for all eyes on the master plan for a colossal makeover of St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.
Eat, drink and be Merry fundraiser

The Eat, Drink, and Be Merry fundraiser will support and celebrate the businesses helped by the Neighborhood Innovation Center in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South St. Louis this week.
Holiday lights family bike ride to help CVPA families

The Holiday Lights Family Ride will be put on by South Side Cyclery as a way to raise money for those who were hurt by the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on October 24.
Tim travels to St. Louis Ballet

Tim features the Nutcracker.
Saturdays Are for Scavenger Hunts Under The Shed at Union Station!

ST. LOUIS — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to theaters soon, but before it hits the big screen, there’s a fun event happening at the Christkindl Market on Saturday at Union Station. It’s a scavenger hunt where you take selfies with the Puss in Boots posters and post them on social media. You can win prizes while having fun, such as riding the St. Louis Wheel or carousel or playing mini-golf! It’s Saturday, December 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday Forecast

Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Fenton homeowner grazed by bullet after confronting …. After confronting a criminal rummaging through their car on Sunday night, a homeowner...
Teen Talent competition is now open for registration

The Fox Theatre Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Teen Talent Competition is now open for sign-ups.
