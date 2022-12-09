ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Super Duke’s All-American Grill to hold Grand Opening at Crossroads Mall

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPi9e_0jdLNNVe00

MT. HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Super Duke’s Gourmet Burgers and All-American Grill has announced a Grand Opening celebration complete with an open house and ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

The newest eatery to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall, Super Duke’s can be found by the main entrance where Garfield’s and K&W once stood.

“Super Duke’s hopes to bring back the dine-in experience patrons of the Crossroads mall once were served,” reads the announcement.

The establishment “aims to return the American diner back to a menu of hearty meals, tasty sandwiches and delicious burgers,” the release continues, emphasizing attention to the product itself: great food.

“Food is our focus, not gimmicks or show. When eating out, guests pay a premium, so we feel guests deserve a premium. We want our guests to be able to dine together on amazing food in a relaxed environment that expects nothing of them except to enjoy.”

Super Duke’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sundays, and is owned and operated by MCQ Foods and Entertainment, a West Virginia corporation with over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

The Grand Opening celebration will take place on Thursday, December 15, with the open house running from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the Ribbon Cutting beginning at 12:15 PM.

Those who attend will receive 22% off their total ticket price between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

More information on Super Duke’s Gourmet Burgers and All-American Grill can be found at the Super Duke’s website, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce events can be found here.

Comments / 3

Related
Lootpress

West Virginia Hive Partners with Tamarack Foundation for the Arts

The West Virginia Hive is working in partnership with the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) to support their TFA ‘Arts Business Accelerator’, a six-month training program set to kick off with a two-day bootcamp to be held at the Beckley Arts Center in February 2023. Local artists and creative entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply. Those in the cohort will receive at no charge small-business development training, coaching, access to accountants, learning workshops, monetary subsidies to access markets, and networking opportunities from a seasoned professional over a six-month period.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local business hosts first breakfast with Santa

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — A local business helped spread some Christmas cheer through breakfast with Santa. Expressway Food and Fun in Sophia held its first-ever Breakfast with Santa. Kids got to spend time with Santa, playing various games with him along with enjoying some nice food. The owners of Expressway went all out to try […]
SOPHIA, WV
Lootpress

Sophia Christmas Parade sees show of community support

SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Community members lined the streets of Sophia on Saturday in support of the town Christmas Parade. Along with local entities such as the Sophia, Coal City, and Lester Fire Departments, the event saw participation from Coal City Elementary Choir and Student Council, the Raleigh County Family Support Center, WV Adult Education, Burning Rock, Tim Berry Real Estate, the Independence Marching Patriot Band, and more.
SOPHIA, WV
WVNS

Rally Ride will be held in support of Kierra Jackson

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As the investigation into Kierra Jackson’s death continues, a local organization plans to show its support in a rather unique way. 304 Takeover, a truck-based car club, is holding a Rally Ride through the streets of Princeton on Thursday, December 15th, starting at 5 in the evening. The rally will lap […]
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Winter at Babcock State Park is a site like no other

CLIFFTOP, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to countless beautiful views that are truly Almost Heaven. With winter destined to make an appearance, it is sure to add even more beauty to the landscape in the Mountain State. One area of the state in particular that will blow...
CLIFFTOP, WV
wwnrradio.com

Massive Fire Mossy Friday evening

Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy. According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Icing expected over WV mountains Wednesday night

Tonight is a quiet evening on the way, with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be chilly with a light breeze and temperatures down in the middle 20s. Tuesday is another quiet day and it’s warmer! We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the middle to upper 40s – not bad for the second week of December!
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Structure fire closes Main Street in Fayette County

UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire. Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a neighboring building, after receiving a call for a structure fire on Main Street, at 3:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022. The fire was […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Celebrating the talent of Greenbrier County Youth

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center (GVVC) highlights middle and high school students from Greenbrier County as a part of the Art in the Valley Series. The exhibit “Sharing the Gift of Our Talents” is available through Jan. 31, 2023. The main gallery features the work of more than 35 students with additional student art displayed in the digital gallery upon entry.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police, firefighters to hold parade for child hospital patients in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, several Charleston area rescue agencies will participate in the “Lights of Love” holiday lineup for patients at a local children’s hospital. Starting at 6 p.m., local police and fire crews will lead a mobile display of emergency vehicles down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Wyoming County street to close for the week to accommodate renovations

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One Wyoming County street is set to see closure through the week to accommodate ongoing renovations to a nearby structure in the area. As advised by the Town of Pineville Monday Morning, renovations to the old Rundle – now Stat – building along Main Avenue in Pineville will result in the closure of an adjacent street throughout the week as work is completed.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Students’ commute home delayed by ‘train stuck on tracks at both ends of town’

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some Wyoming County students may experience delays returning home after school Tuesday due to an apparent situation involving an immobile train. A statement late Tuesday afternoon from the Wyoming County Board of Education indicated the anticipatory delays, stating that parents should expect students to potentially be up to 45 minutes late returning home.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy