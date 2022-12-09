Super Duke’s All-American Grill to hold Grand Opening at Crossroads Mall

MT. HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Super Duke’s Gourmet Burgers and All-American Grill has announced a Grand Opening celebration complete with an open house and ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

The newest eatery to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall, Super Duke’s can be found by the main entrance where Garfield’s and K&W once stood.

“Super Duke’s hopes to bring back the dine-in experience patrons of the Crossroads mall once were served,” reads the announcement.

The establishment “aims to return the American diner back to a menu of hearty meals, tasty sandwiches and delicious burgers,” the release continues, emphasizing attention to the product itself: great food.

“Food is our focus, not gimmicks or show. When eating out, guests pay a premium, so we feel guests deserve a premium. We want our guests to be able to dine together on amazing food in a relaxed environment that expects nothing of them except to enjoy.”

Super Duke’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sundays, and is owned and operated by MCQ Foods and Entertainment, a West Virginia corporation with over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

The Grand Opening celebration will take place on Thursday, December 15, with the open house running from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the Ribbon Cutting beginning at 12:15 PM.

Those who attend will receive 22% off their total ticket price between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

More information on Super Duke’s Gourmet Burgers and All-American Grill can be found at the Super Duke’s website, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce events can be found here.