5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 12/12/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Matisse Thybulle starting in Philadelphia's Tuesday lineup for inactive De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is starting in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Milton will make his fourth start this season after De'Anthony Melton was ruled out with a back ailment. In a matchup against a Kings' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, Thybulle's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday
The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
De'Anthony Melton (back) listed as questionable on Philadelphia's Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Melton's status is currently in limbo after he was listed with recent back tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more time at the guard positions if Melton is ruled out. Melton's current projection includes 13.7...
Spurs' Josh Richardson (hand) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richardson is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Spurs. Richardson's Wednesday projection...
Bucks starting Jevon Carter for inactive Jrue Holiday (illness) on Tuesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Golden State Warriors. Carter will make his 22nd start this season after Jrue Holiday was held out with an illness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Carter to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Carter's projection includes 10.3 points,...
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks is dealing with a hip injury but is probable to face the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.2 points,...
Malik Beasley playing bench role for Jazz on Tuesday
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beasley will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beasley to record 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox (foot) will play in Tuesday's game versus 76ers
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is reportedly available for Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a two game absence with foot soreness, Fox is expected to return on Tuesday night. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Fox to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Fox's projection includes 20.3 points,...
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
Dario Saric coming off the bench for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Saric will move to the bench on Tuesday with Landry Shamet entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Saric to play 14.1 minutes against the Rockets. Saric's Tuesday projection includes 6.8 points,...
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Tuesday 12/13/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) will not return on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Tuesdays game against the Houston Rockets. Ayton will not return after leaving right before halftime with an ankle injury. Expect Bismack Biyombo to log more minutes at the center position if Ayton were to miss more time.
Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) remains out on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. House will miss his third straight contest with a foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to log more minutes off the bench on Tuesday. Korkmaz's projection includes 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Robinson is averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 10.0 FanDuel points per game this...
