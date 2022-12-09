Read full article on original website
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Montana State rolls into FCS semifinals
The Cat-Griz Insider Podcast continued its football focus this week, but the latest episode also tackled some basketball. 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores discussed MSU's 55-7 win over William & Mary in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals (1:45), broke down the storylines in the Bobcats' upcoming semifinal game at South Dakota State (10:10) and made Predictions of the Week about both FCS semifinal games (20:40).
KULR8
Carroll College, MSU-Northern athletes get Frontier hoops award
Andrew Cook of Carroll College and Briaunna McCullough of Montana State-Northern were selected Monday as the basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference. Cook is a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, while McCullough is a 5-6 junior guard. Cook averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists per game last...
KULR8
Brooke Berry transfers to Montana State from New Mexico
Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season. She will have four years of eligibility remaining.
KULR8
Montana State recruit Luke Anderson decommits
BOZEMAN — Fort Worth (Texas) Christian School linebacker Luke Anderson has decommitted from Montana State, he announced Monday on social media. Anderson's decision comes just over two months after he committed to the Bobcats and three months after me took his official visit to MSU. He is teammates with wide receiver Jacob Trimble, who committed to MSU in August.
KULR8
Montana makes GoFundMe’s list of 10 Most Generous States of 2022
HELENA, Mont. - Montana has made GoFundMe’s list of top 10 most generous states of 2022. Montana has ranked 9th on their list after residents rallied together to donate to causes following flooding earlier this year and families struck by tragedies. GoFundMe provided the following details on a few...
KULR8
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
