hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected
Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Here's where the Bears stand in the draft after Week 14
During the Bears' bye week in Week 14, the Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, boosting them up to the second pick in the draft over the Bears. With that, the Bears now have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. How did this happen?. The...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video
FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
thecomeback.com
LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision
LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
Carlos Correa’s MLB free agency coming down to two teams
The baseball Winter Meetings have concluded, and many anticipated the MLB hot stove to only continue heating up from there,
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios
Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL tied with the Denver Broncos, they currently own the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have five more weeks of games to play in the regular season.
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CFB world reacts to big Ohio State transfer portal news
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for their College Football Playoff appearance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl later this month, it looks like the team will be doing it without one of their defensive backs as Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn appears to be transferring. After two years with the Buckeyes, Read more... The post CFB world reacts to big Ohio State transfer portal news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired
The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
When do the Chicago Bears play next?
The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week. The Bears have four games left to play. Next Sunday, the Bears will continue their schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's the...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
Chase Claypool not fully up to speed with Bears offense
The Bears aren’t going to make the playoffs this year. Justin Fields has already proven that he’s got the goods at quarterback, and the organization should not only be comfortable with Fields leading the way forward, but thrilled that he’ll be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Matt Eberflus seems to have made great progress laying his H.I.T.S. foundation with the team, and the players have steadily improved playing the style of football that he wants. So at first glance it doesn’t seem like the Bears have many major things to accomplish over the last month of the season. In reality, there is plenty for the team to work on as they wrap up the 2022 season and begin working towards 2023. One of the most important things will be finding a dominant No. 1 wide receiver for Fields and the rest of the offense to flourish, and determining whether Chase Claypool can be that guy.
Chiefs’ Mahomes makes no-look, underhand toss for TD vs. Broncos
Patrick Mahomes took the Denver Broncos’ defense on a ride. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback added another ridiculous play to his already-stacked resume against the AFC West rival in Week 14. In the shotgun on third-and-2, Mahomes had to pull the ball down and run to his...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
