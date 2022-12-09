Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
Related
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade canceled due to weather
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade have announced the event has been cancelation due to weather conditions and will not be rescheduled. The parade was originally set to get underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Jambalaya has been cooked for the parade and...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
brproud.com
These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
theadvocate.com
Tornado threat, heavy rains expected Wednesday as front arrives from northwest
A cold front pushed strong storms into southern Louisiana overnight, and ahead of a cooldown the region expected heavy rains, high winds and occasional tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches for most parts of Louisiana, and one covering the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas was in effect until 1 p.m. Bad weather is expected to sweep through the entire area throughout the day.
WDSU
Storms arrive tonight
NEW ORLEANS — Today is very warm, humid and breezy ahead of our approaching storm threat. We have a threat of severe weather tonight through tomorrow. For information on timing and threats, click here to read our detailed breakdown. Behind the front, cooler air will arrive! Highs will be...
brproud.com
Winning Pick 5 ticket worth more than $25K sold in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in one week, someone took home a large chunk of money playing Pick 5. After the drawing on Tuesday, December 6, we found out the a $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was sold in Assumption Parish. Less than one week...
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
brproud.com
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Elven Johnson, 4258 Hwy 90 East Des Allemonds, LA., age...
wbrz.com
DOTD gives update on highly anticipated new Mississippi River Bridge project; residents growing impatient
BATON ROUGE- Legislators heard progress on the new Mississippi River Bridge project to hopefully alleviate bad traffic in the Capital Region. As of now, everything is on schedule with the project, but that means residents will have to wait until 2024 until any construction can be done. The final location...
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
WDSU
Church organizes fundraiser for family of slain Uber driver, Yolanda Dillion
Four days after we first reported the gruesome stabbing of 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion and the community continues to come together to help the family, as they grieve her death. Including over at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Orleans East, where Dillion was a lifelong member. Dillion was...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Deputy honored for saving citizen’s life during emergency
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, a local hero was honored for saving a man’s life. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) praised one of its own for making the quick decision to help a man who was experiencing a frightening health emergency. According to APSO,...
WDSU
Tornadoes, flooding, damaging wind and hail possible in the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday is a WDSU Weather Alert Day for the risk of flooding, tornadoes, damaging wind and hail. Timing: The risk of severe weather comes in two rounds. Round 1: The first round is in these morning hours. This risk isn't as significant as the threat that arrives this afternoon, but it's still something to monitor. Isolated thunderstorms could develop ahead of a main line of storms currently extending from Meridian, Mississippi, to Lake Charles. If an isolated storm does develop, a tornado could form in it, as well as strong winds, hail and heavy rain. Remember, it's a small chance these storms fire up and they would be isolated in nature — that means most of us will stay dry this morning.
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Tuesday, Dec. 13. BRPD said Andavon Allen, 20, was killed on Dayton Street near Plank Road around 10:15 a.m. According to investigators, he was hit during a...
Comments / 0