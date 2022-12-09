ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

WAFB

2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade canceled due to weather

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade have announced the event has been cancelation due to weather conditions and will not be rescheduled. The parade was originally set to get underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Jambalaya has been cooked for the parade and...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado threat, heavy rains expected Wednesday as front arrives from northwest

A cold front pushed strong storms into southern Louisiana overnight, and ahead of a cooldown the region expected heavy rains, high winds and occasional tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches for most parts of Louisiana, and one covering the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas was in effect until 1 p.m. Bad weather is expected to sweep through the entire area throughout the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Storms arrive tonight

NEW ORLEANS — Today is very warm, humid and breezy ahead of our approaching storm threat. We have a threat of severe weather tonight through tomorrow. For information on timing and threats, click here to read our detailed breakdown. Behind the front, cooler air will arrive! Highs will be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tornadoes, flooding, damaging wind and hail possible in the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday is a WDSU Weather Alert Day for the risk of flooding, tornadoes, damaging wind and hail. Timing: The risk of severe weather comes in two rounds. Round 1: The first round is in these morning hours. This risk isn't as significant as the threat that arrives this afternoon, but it's still something to monitor. Isolated thunderstorms could develop ahead of a main line of storms currently extending from Meridian, Mississippi, to Lake Charles. If an isolated storm does develop, a tornado could form in it, as well as strong winds, hail and heavy rain. Remember, it's a small chance these storms fire up and they would be isolated in nature — that means most of us will stay dry this morning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

