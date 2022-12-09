NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday is a WDSU Weather Alert Day for the risk of flooding, tornadoes, damaging wind and hail. Timing: The risk of severe weather comes in two rounds. Round 1: The first round is in these morning hours. This risk isn't as significant as the threat that arrives this afternoon, but it's still something to monitor. Isolated thunderstorms could develop ahead of a main line of storms currently extending from Meridian, Mississippi, to Lake Charles. If an isolated storm does develop, a tornado could form in it, as well as strong winds, hail and heavy rain. Remember, it's a small chance these storms fire up and they would be isolated in nature — that means most of us will stay dry this morning.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO