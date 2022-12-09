The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a successful No Shave November fundraiser. Ten participants managed to raise $3,340 that went to the Hawkeye Cans for Cancer. KCII spoke with Deputy Sheriff Nolan Burke to find out how this year’s fundraiser has been different for the Sheriff’s Office. “It’s just our yearly goal. I guess this is the first year where we have a new policy where we can actually have facial hair throughout the year, so the Sheriff, in an effort to keep the fundraiser going and to keep the No Shave November alive, actually suspended our beard policy so people, if they wanted to grow a beard in November, they would have to participate in the fundraiser. So eventually, we were worried that we would lose the fundraiser because we were allowed to have beards year-round; now the Sheriff stepped up and said hey, we want to keep doing this. It’s a good thing. So in November, if you want to have your beard, you can be part of the fundraiser, or you have to shave.” In total, since the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the No Shave November fundraiser, they have raised a total of $30,772.77.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO