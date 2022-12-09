Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page With Jina Witthoft
On today’s program, we are talking with Jina Witthoft with Hospice of Washington County about their grief support group.
kciiradio.com
Pate Awards Lone Tree Students For Voter Registration
Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate was on hand at Lone Tree Junior/Senior High School yesterday to deliver the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to the school. In a 2019 initiative by Pate to encourage voter registration, the award is given to schools who register at least 90 percent of their eligible students. Last year, 97.44 percent of Lone Tree’s seniors completed their registration, earning them their third award in as many years. Schools can also receive statewide recognition if they register between 50 and 70 percent of their students.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County, Columbus Junction Officers Toy Collection Tomorrow
With their 2022 Toy Drive coming to a close, officers with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Junction Police Department will be setting up at three different locations tomorrow to collect donations from the community. From 4-7 p.m. squad cars will be parked by Casey’s Store in Wapello,...
kciiradio.com
The Judy and Gene Driscoll Drive for Excellence Award Established at WCHC
Tuesday, Gene Driscoll went to the Washington County Hospital and Clinics with funds in hand to establish the Judy and Gene Driscoll Drive for Excellence Award. Judy and Gene Driscoll have served the Washington community for 43 years. The Driscoll family have also been involved with WCHC for many years in various aspects. Judy Driscoll passed away in 2021 after a brief battle with blood cancer. She spent many days, nights, and weeks in the WCHC Inpatient Unit. After each stay, Judy raved about the quality of care she received. From the nurses and custodial staff to the doctors and the staff in the cafeteria, everyone treated Judy as if she were family. The Driscoll family would like to continue to recognize the work that the staff at WCHC does for their patients and their families. In an effort to support WCHC’s culture of excellence, every quarter WCHC will award two employees the “Judy and Gene Driscoll Drive for Excellence Award.” The award will be given to two deserving employees that meet WCHC’s mission, values and the commitment to providing compassionate care to the health and healing of their patients.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney, Winfield-Mount Union School Board Meeting Previews
Two area boards of education plan to meet in regular sessions tomorrow at 6 p.m. in their respective school libraries. The Sigourney School Board will open their meeting with an approval of the agenda and good news from the board. They will then open a public forum for community members to share thoughts and comments.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Joe Nichols
On today’s program, we are talking with Joe Nichols about the KCII Radiothon.
kciiradio.com
Eugene Horace Steele
Celebration of life services for 93-year-old Eugene Horace Steele of Riverside will be Saturday, December 17th at 10a.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. General calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Friday, December 16th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Friday evening. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the United Methodist Church of Washington.
kciiradio.com
Community Foundation of Washington County makes Donation to HACAP
The Community Foundation of Washington County (CFWC) shared proceeds raised with the Dessert Auction at their recent Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner with HACAP of Washington County. Board members presented a check in the amount of $4,782.50 to Renella Crawford, local HACAP director. The funds will support the organization for the coming year and help HACAP serve families and individuals in Washington County. The CFWC was formed in 2006 and seeks to strengthen the communities of Washington County by promoting philanthropy, supporting non-profits and helping donors fulfill their charitable goals. The foundation is overseen by a volunteer board of local citizens and permanently endows most of its assets, ensuring that gifts given will last forever.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Conservation To Hold Winter Nature Camps
Louisa County Conservation is holding two Winter Nature Camps for kids to spend some of their winter break in the great outdoors. Open to kindergarten through sixth graders, the first camp will take place at Chinkapin Bluffs Recreation Area on Tuesday, December 27, followed by the second at Flaming Prairie Park on Wednesday, December 28. Both camps run from 1-3 p.m. Children are welcome to attend both camps, as each location offers something new.
kciiradio.com
Washington Boys Oust Oskie for Back-to-Back Wins
The Washington Demons finally got a non-conference win in boys’ basketball last night by defeating Oskaloosa 54-43. Despite trailing by two after one quarter and by one at halftime, the Demons turned around a defensive struggle to take a 36-32 lead heading into the final period and never looked back. The win helps Washington improve to 3-2 overall. The Demons return to action in the Southeast Conference Friday night when they visit Mount Pleasant.
kciiradio.com
Richard “Dick” Griffith
Visitation for 87-year-old Richard “Dick” Griffith of Wellman will be Tuesday, December 13th from 4-7p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A private family burial will take place at the Wellman Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the Wellman Ambulance.
kciiradio.com
Washington Middle School Parent Teacher Conferences 12/14
The Washington Middle School Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held on Wednesday, December 14, from 4:00 PM–7:30 PM. There will not be designated time slots for each parent to meet with teachers. Conferences will be held both in person or via email. Parents should have received an email with a link to a Google Form that is to be filled out to specify how they prefer to communicate with teachers. Parents are asked to enter through the south gym doors as teachers will be meeting with parents in the gym/south balcony. If there are any questions about conferences, please contact the Middle School.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Meeting preview
The Washington County, Emergency Management Commission, will hold a meeting on Wednesday, December 14th, at 6 PM. The meeting will include a discussion on the fiscal year 2024 budget as part of the Commission Coordinator report. There will also be updates on the former building and the removal of legacy equipment, as well as the removal of the old radio tower.
kciiradio.com
Washington, Sigourney-Keota Showcase Wrestling at Mount Vernon
The Washington Demons had another strong showing on the wrestling mat this weekend, taking seventh out of a 17-team field at the Mount Vernon Invitational Saturday. The Sigourney-Keota Cobras also wrestled at the tournament and finished ninth as a team. Four of Washington’s six wrestlers medaled, led by junior Chase...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriff’s No Shave November Fundraiser a Success
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a successful No Shave November fundraiser. Ten participants managed to raise $3,340 that went to the Hawkeye Cans for Cancer. KCII spoke with Deputy Sheriff Nolan Burke to find out how this year’s fundraiser has been different for the Sheriff’s Office. “It’s just our yearly goal. I guess this is the first year where we have a new policy where we can actually have facial hair throughout the year, so the Sheriff, in an effort to keep the fundraiser going and to keep the No Shave November alive, actually suspended our beard policy so people, if they wanted to grow a beard in November, they would have to participate in the fundraiser. So eventually, we were worried that we would lose the fundraiser because we were allowed to have beards year-round; now the Sheriff stepped up and said hey, we want to keep doing this. It’s a good thing. So in November, if you want to have your beard, you can be part of the fundraiser, or you have to shave.” In total, since the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the No Shave November fundraiser, they have raised a total of $30,772.77.
kciiradio.com
City Of Riverside Council Meeting Summary
Riverside’s City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, December 8. The session began with a discussion on the rate for temporary as-needed snow removal services. A rate of $15 per hour was approved. Following talks about snow removal, the council entered a closed session to interview Candidate B...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors approve light installation at Rural Waste & Recycling Center
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning. Lynn Whaley, with the Rural Solid Waste & Recycling Center, had proposed in a previous meeting the installation of solar-powered lights at the center. Whaley states, “Those lights would go, one would go by the corner where the truck actually sits, and the dumpsters are at. And then, I was going to stick the other one down by the entrance of the facility. What kind of struck me was the stop sign situation about seeing at that intersection, where someone had complained about someone pulling out in front of them. Maybe if we put that solar light there in the mornings it might help, because it’s really dark in the mornings now.” The total cost for the solar panels and the lights themselves would be less than $600. Whaley and his crew would be able to install them themselves at no additional cost. The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Welcome Panthers for Two
The Hillcrest Academy Raven boys and girls basketball teams entertain the Pekin Panthers Tuesday at Hillcrest Union in Kalona for a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader. The Raven girls come into the night looking for their first victory of the season with an 0-7 record after a 55-13 loss to Winfield-Mt. Union Saturday where Claire Withrow led the way with 10 points. On the season, the Ravens are scoring 22 points per game and giving up 51, shooting 28% from the floor, 26% from three and 62% at the line with 22 rebounds, three assists, five steals and 23 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Withrow at 10 points per game, Delaney Shaw with seven boards per night and Malia Yoder with three steals and two assists per game.
kciiradio.com
Renew Registrations for Off-Highway Vehicles
Washington County Recorder Jo Greiner is reminding residents that all ATVs, off-road utility vehicles, snowmobiles, and off-road motorcycles must be renewed by December 31st to avoid a penalty. The renewal fee for vehicles with current registrations is $17.75. Also, snowmobile owners who want to ride on public property must purchase a trail pass in addition to the registration renewal. Questions should be directed to the Washington County Recorder’s Office.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Loses Close Super Conference Hoops Collisions
The Lone Tree Lions came up short in a pair of Super Conference basketball showdowns with Louisa-Muscatine yesterday evening. Lone Tree had an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter in the girls’ game. But that would flip to a three-point lead for the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons at halftime, and, despite hanging tough the rest of the night, Lone Tree could never rally in a 51-48 loss. A game effort from the Lions was unfortunately not enough to keep them from dropping to 5-4. The Lone Tree boys also raced out to a first-quarter lead, piling up the points to jump in front 20-14. The Lions maintained that advantage but had the lead sliced to two at the half. Lone Tree would still be up three going into the final quarter before L&M completed the comeback. The 65-59 loss means the Lions fall to 3-5. Both Lone Tree basketball teams are next at Pekin Friday.
Comments / 0