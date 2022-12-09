Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed a woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house. She has...
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
whdh.com
Suspect arraigned in Medford triple stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing several of his family members with scissors in Medford late Monday night was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he faced a judge on Tuesday. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was arraigned on multiple assault and kidnapping charges after he...
Boston police looking for suspect in assault that left victim needing brain surgery
After a November assault left a victim requiring brain surgery, the Boston police are looking for the public’s help identifying the alleged assailant. On Nov. 5 at 1:49 a.m., police arrived at 279 Tremont St. to find a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
liveboston617.org
Victim Left with Severe Injuries after Shooting in front of the Moxy
At approximately 21:12 hours last night Sunday, December 11th, Boston Police officers assigned to District A-1 both responded to a 911 call reporting that multiple people were injured after a shooting and stabbing that occurred near 240 Tremont Street. As soon as officers responded to the area, they located one...
22-year-old man accused of stabbing 3 women in Medford
MEDFORD -- A 22-year-old Medford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing three women at his home Monday night. Jace Pietro Cherchi is facing a number of charges. Police said they were called to a Doane Road home around 9 p.m. by someone reporting that one household member had just stabbed another.Alfredo Vilar told WBZ-TV that Cherchi is his nephew who has lived with him for about 15 years. He said it started when Cherchi asked his mother to go for a walk with him, a daily occurrence so they thought nothing of it. But when the pair got outside, Cherchi attacked and...
'Monster' Convicted Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Boston Gets Decade Behind Bars: DA
A judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that a 54-year-old Boston man convicted of stabbing his then-girlfriend with a kitchen knife will spend the next 10 to 12 years behind bars, authorities said. The victim in the case had the final word as she called him a "cruel insane ... monster" and a "coward."G…
Police ID Body Of Woman Found Dead With 'Significant Injuries' In Stoughton: DA (UPDATED)
The body of a 40-year-old woman found in an outbuilding in Stoughton is being treated as a homicide, the North County District Attorney announced. Stoughton officers found the body of Amber Buckner, a Stoughton resident, at an outbuilding at 743 Park Street near 5th Street Tuesday mo…
whdh.com
Police investigating apparent homicide in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding on Park Street in Stoughton, officials said. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house.
whdh.com
Wakefield man charged with driving with bomb in his car
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wakefield man is facing criminal charges after state police say they found a bomb in his car after stopping him for driving without a license. The man was stopped around 3 a.m. Sunday in Woburn after a trooper pulled him over for driving erratically on I-95 and determined his license had been suspended for years, according to police.
NECN
Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says
A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force. The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.
Natick police officer pleads guilty to assault that officials reportedly tried to keep a secret
Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty remains on unpaid administrative leave. A Natick Police Sergeant pleaded guilty Monday to charges of indecent assault and battery stemming from a 2020 incident where he allegedly groped a female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department. The sergeant, James Quilty, was sentenced to three years...
whdh.com
Police investigating possible stabbing in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are investigating a reported stabbing that occurred late Monday night. Officers could be seen focusing on a home on Doane Street. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright...
YAHOO!
Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges
A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
whdh.com
Former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault charge
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem District Court jury has found a former Peabody police sergeant guilty of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and violating a restraining order, officials announced. The jury found former police Sgt. Brendan O’Brien guilty of the charges on Monday. He resigned from the department on...
Framingham Police Identify Suspect Who Forged Checks For Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating forged checks for several thousand dollars, said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at Fine Finish Inc at 110 Alexander Street. It was reported to Police at 11:27 a.m. on December 8. “A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,”...
whdh.com
Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
