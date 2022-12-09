Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
digitalspy.com
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
Kit Harington reflects on his 'unexpected' bond with Emilia Clarke, and says she comes over all the time and plays with his kid
During HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the Jon Snow actor said he's developed lifelong friendships with his costars.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2 Is Now Filming, And We Have Our First Look At The Movie
As cameras begin rolling on the Joker sequel, director Todd Phillips shares the first official look at the film.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Gamespot
Patty Jenkins Reportedly Walked Off Wonder Woman 3
DC fans have had a bumpy week with the revelation that Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward in its current form, plus a slew of other potential DC movie updates. Now, The Wrap is reporting that WW3's current status isn't so cut and dry. Rather than the film being...
James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far
DC is undergoing some major changes
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals How James Cameron Got Him Back as Miles Quaritch (Exclusive)
The eagerly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, hits theaters this week and returning for the sequel are many of the first film's cast — including Stephen Lang. Lang played Colonel Miles Quartich, a character who dies at the hands of Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. With his character dead, fans may not have expected to see Lang in the sequel and now, Lang is opening up about how Cameron got him to return, and it turns out that the conversation started a long time ago, even before the first Avatar hit theaters.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ reportedly pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery amid James Gunn DC shakeup
A tempest has come to the island of Themyscira. The Hollywood Reporter broke the surprising news late Wednesday that the third Gal Gadot-led “Wonder Woman” film, meant to be directed by series stalwart Patty Jenkins, is not happening. This is the biggest shakeup under the DC Comics umbrella of movies at Warner Bros. Discovery since CEO David Zaslav put James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios. Let’s hope nobody put a down payment on a new house! The 2017 “Wonder Woman,” which starred Gadot and Chris Pine, was a massive international hit, bringing in well over $800 million...
‘Batgirl’ Directors to Meet With James Gunn
It’s been about four months until Warner Bros. shocked DC Comics fans by canceling their already-mostly-shot live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace as the title character, and co-starring Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton as Batman. (Can you imagine going back in time 10 years and telling someone not only will Michael Keaton appear in another movie as Batman but the studio will have so little faith in it they will shelve it indefinitely? 2022 is wild.)
The Flash: Warner Bros moves release date for Ezra Miller film
Warner Bros’ The Flash starring Ezra Miller will now be released sooner than planned.The film, which was originally headed for cinemas on 23 June 2023, will now show in cinemas from 16 June.The film stars Miller in the leading role of The Flash aka Barry Allen.The Flash’s fate was hanging in the balance after a series of allegations against Miller which ranged from assault to burglary.However, in August, the actor broke their silence by issuing a statement which explained that they were “suffering complex mental health issues”.“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that...
‘The Bad Guys’ Director Pierre Perifel On Creating A Redemption Story In “A World Of Heists”
With The Bad Guys, director Pierre Perifel found the perfect opportunity to blend together all of his childhood inspirations for a family-friendly animated heist film. Based on a children’s graphic novel series, the film follows a group of animal criminals, Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson) and Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos). After getting caught, Mr. Wolf makes a play to escape prison time by claiming that the group wants a chance to reform themselves into good guys. Though it starts as a ruse, Mr. Wolf soon finds himself excited by the opportunity...
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme
No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
Comments / 0