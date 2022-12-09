The eagerly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, hits theaters this week and returning for the sequel are many of the first film's cast — including Stephen Lang. Lang played Colonel Miles Quartich, a character who dies at the hands of Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. With his character dead, fans may not have expected to see Lang in the sequel and now, Lang is opening up about how Cameron got him to return, and it turns out that the conversation started a long time ago, even before the first Avatar hit theaters.

1 DAY AGO