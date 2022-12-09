Shark may have attacked Washington woman who vanished off Hawaii beach, state says

Related
Hawaii officials warn public of sharks following second attack in a week
Officials on Hawaii's largest island have erected shark warning signs along the South Kohala coast after a second person was attacked in the state in less than a week.
12-foot tiger shark bites swimmer in Hawaii, hospitalizing him, officials say
He’s listed in serious condition.
Man bit in waters off Hawaii in apparent shark attack
An apparent shark attack at Anaehoomalu Bay ended with a man being seriously injured on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
‘Whoa!’ Diver ducks oncoming boat in narrow escape, Hawaii video shows
He had no diving buoy to warn off boats after losing his a week earlier.
Rescuers race to find lost skier at night as storm rolls in, California officials say
Search teams followed his tracks to find him.
California officials keep claiming ‘progress’ on homelessness. Here’s where they’re wrong
A new report considers how one city dramatically reduced homelessness and identifies a solution that shouldn’t surprise anyone. | Opinion
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Buck ‘stuck in a rut’ ends up in same icy ditch in Colorado for second year in a row
“Hopefully the buck has learned to avoid concrete culverts. But we’ve got Dec. 1 circled on our 2023 calendars!”
Will new California law make it legal for pedestrians to jaywalk? Here are the details
Here’s what you need to know about the current jaywalking law in California and how it will change next year.
8-year-old dragged by horse on Belize trip is airlifted back home, Colorado family says
“My family and I were on what was a beautiful cruise until this happened and now my baby is fighting for his life.”
New COVID subvariants are leading charge in California now. What are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1?
Two new omicron subvariants are dominating state cases.
More California children can attend transitional kindergarten at no cost. What you should know
Enrollment for the program will bring children into a classroom earlier
‘Let’s atone for the wrongs.’ Proposed reparations for California to begin taking shape
The panel studying and developing reparations for African Americans will host public meetings in Oakland this week. It expects to begin discussing what reparations could look like in the state.
Empty tent leads park rangers to canyoneer killed by 30-foot fall in Death Valley
Canyoneers descend canyons by a combination of hiking, climbing and rappelling.
Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui
A man reportedly told police that he and his wife fought off a shark before he swam to shore and she vanished Rescuers are searching for a person who disappeared after reports of a shark in Hawaii. On Thursday, police in Maui received a call from a man who "saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while he was snorkeling 50 yards from Keawakapu Point, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources senior communications manager Dan Dennison said in a news briefing on Thursday. After spotting the shark, the man — whose identity...
Are there still COVID rules for airports and planes? What California travelers should know
If you’re traveling by air this winter season, here’s what to know.
Will oil well setback law be blocked from taking effect? + Remembering a Bay Area labor champion
Will SB 1137 be blocked from going into effect? + Remembering a Bay Area labor champion
