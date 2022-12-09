ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bear Lake, MN

Boys hockey: Ponies knock off White Bear Lake, Maple Grove

By The Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 4 days ago

Kyle Einan scored midway through the third period and the Ponies withstood a barrage down the stretch as Stillwater earned a hard-fought 2-1 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Tomas Anderson was sharp for the Ponies (3-1-0), turning away 28 shots to help the team to its third win in a row since falling to Centennial in the season opener.

Joe Belisle scored with just 10 seconds remaining in the first period to give the Bears (3-1) an early lead, but Riley Skuza answered for the Ponies seven minutes into the second on an assist from Matthew Marah.

White Bear Lake 1 0 0 — 1

Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2

First period — 1. WBL, Joe Belisle (Jack Stanius) 16:50.

Second period — 1. St, Riley Skuza (Matthew Marah) 6:56.

Third period — 2. St, Kyle Einan (Braden Wenner) 9:49.

Penalties — WBL, 7-14:00; St, 7-30:00.

Saves — WBL (Leo Gabriel) 9-11-6—26; St (Tomas Anderson) 9-9-10—28.

Stillwater 4, Maple Grove 3

Despite getting outshot nearly 2-to-1, the Ponies held off fourth-ranked Maple Grove 4-3 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the SCVRC.

Stillwater trailed 2-1 in the second period until Ben Peterson scored with just three minutes remaining to pull even at 2-all.

Carson Kingbay provided a short-lived 3-2 lead after scoring less than five minutes into the third, but Blake Steenerson scored his second goal for the Crimson less than a minute later to pull even at 3-all.

Maple Grove outshot the Ponies 17-7 in the third, but Ethan Bernier provided the deciding goa at 15:41.

Goaltender Thomas Anderson finished with 38 saves for the Ponies.

Maple Grove 0 2 1 — 3

Stillwater 1 1 2 — 4

First period — 1. St, Daniel Roeske (Ty Tuccitto, Brody Dustin) 12:40.

Second period — 1. MG, Blake Steenerson (Lucas Busch) 3:27; 2. MG, Jack Kernan (Finn Brink, Steenerson) pp, 5:33; 2. St, Ben Peterson (Blake Vanek, Jax McGlynn) 14:00.

Third period — 3. St, Carson Kingbay (Dustin, Tuccitto) 4:39; 3. MG, Steenerson (Joey Leafblad, Joey Imgrund) 5:08; 4. St, Ethan Bernier (Luke Myers, Roeske) 15:41.

Penalties — MG, 5-10:00; St, 6-12:00.

Saves — MG (Jack Roach) 6-6-5—17; St (Tomas Anderson) 8-14-16—38.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka junior hockey community supports teenage goalie from Ukraine

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka’s junior hockey community is coming together to support a 15-year-old goalie who fled war-torn Ukraine earlier this year. When the war broke out in Ukraine, Max Cherevatenko’s family wanted him to get to a safe place. He already had a connection with the Hess family here in Minnesota. The Hesses and their hockey family have rolled out the welcome mat ever since.
MINNETONKA, MN
gophersports.com

Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth purchases $1.15M Minnesota office space

UnitedHealthcare purchased a $1.15M building near its existing offices in Minnetonka, Minn., Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Dec. 13. The one-story building located on an 8,500 square foot property is the third the payer has purchased in Opus Business Park in Minnetonka, according to the outlet. UnitedHealth Group's headquarters are east of the three UnitedHealthcare buildings.
MINNETONKA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring

We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
thefabricator.com

Minnesota metal fabricator looks around the bend with part automation

All plans, including strategic ones, are subject to change. Dalsin Industries, Bloomington, Minn., has been looking to the future as it tries to balance growth opportunities with being responsive to customers’ requests. The company has “outpaced the average growth of the industry,” according to President/CEO Tom Schmeling, but that comes with the pressures of trying to process more metal and produce more parts through the company’s 135,000-sq-ft. facility. (Dalsin Industries sits at No. 31 on The FABRICATOR’s 2022 FAB 40 List with $45 million in reported 2021 revenue.)
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
american-rails.com

Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide

Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.It happened on the 1800 block of East Lake Street around 9:45 p.m., according to the city's police department.Police said the shooting was survivable.No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
361
Followers
457
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy