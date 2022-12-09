Boys hockey: Ponies knock off White Bear Lake, Maple Grove

Kyle Einan scored midway through the third period and the Ponies withstood a barrage down the stretch as Stillwater earned a hard-fought 2-1 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Tomas Anderson was sharp for the Ponies (3-1-0), turning away 28 shots to help the team to its third win in a row since falling to Centennial in the season opener.

Joe Belisle scored with just 10 seconds remaining in the first period to give the Bears (3-1) an early lead, but Riley Skuza answered for the Ponies seven minutes into the second on an assist from Matthew Marah.

White Bear Lake 1 0 0 — 1

Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2

First period — 1. WBL, Joe Belisle (Jack Stanius) 16:50.

Second period — 1. St, Riley Skuza (Matthew Marah) 6:56.

Third period — 2. St, Kyle Einan (Braden Wenner) 9:49.

Penalties — WBL, 7-14:00; St, 7-30:00.

Saves — WBL (Leo Gabriel) 9-11-6—26; St (Tomas Anderson) 9-9-10—28.

Stillwater 4, Maple Grove 3

Despite getting outshot nearly 2-to-1, the Ponies held off fourth-ranked Maple Grove 4-3 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the SCVRC.

Stillwater trailed 2-1 in the second period until Ben Peterson scored with just three minutes remaining to pull even at 2-all.

Carson Kingbay provided a short-lived 3-2 lead after scoring less than five minutes into the third, but Blake Steenerson scored his second goal for the Crimson less than a minute later to pull even at 3-all.

Maple Grove outshot the Ponies 17-7 in the third, but Ethan Bernier provided the deciding goa at 15:41.

Goaltender Thomas Anderson finished with 38 saves for the Ponies.

Maple Grove 0 2 1 — 3

Stillwater 1 1 2 — 4

First period — 1. St, Daniel Roeske (Ty Tuccitto, Brody Dustin) 12:40.

Second period — 1. MG, Blake Steenerson (Lucas Busch) 3:27; 2. MG, Jack Kernan (Finn Brink, Steenerson) pp, 5:33; 2. St, Ben Peterson (Blake Vanek, Jax McGlynn) 14:00.

Third period — 3. St, Carson Kingbay (Dustin, Tuccitto) 4:39; 3. MG, Steenerson (Joey Leafblad, Joey Imgrund) 5:08; 4. St, Ethan Bernier (Luke Myers, Roeske) 15:41.

Penalties — MG, 5-10:00; St, 6-12:00.

Saves — MG (Jack Roach) 6-6-5—17; St (Tomas Anderson) 8-14-16—38.