Launch your Lego festive fun with 25% off the Galaxy Explorer set

By Alexander Cox
 3 days ago

If you're looking for Lego festive fun then Walmart has you covered with 25% off the Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer set this holiday season.

The 25% discount is a saving of $25, bringing the total price down to just $75. and that's pretty handy if you're looking to bag a bargain this festive period. 1254 pieces means this set is ideal if you're looking for an out-of-this world building experience over the holiday season. Now is the best time to be looking for Lego deals as there's often discounts on the best Lego space sets .

1254 pieces gives you plenty of building for your money but this set is more than just a lot of blocks to put together. Astronaut figures are included and the spaceship sits on three retractable landing legs in this anniversary set. If you're on the hunt for Lego themed gifts for the holidays why not check out our guides for the best Lego space deals and Lego Star Wars deals .

Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer Building Set Was $100 Now $75 on Walmart .

Save 25% on a 1254-piece Lego set that's perfect for any fan of space out there. As well as an epic build, four astronaut figures, an opening cockpit and a surface rover are included.

Note: This set was reduced to $50 over Black Friday but this is still a pretty good price to pay, so it's still worth getting. View Deal

This Lego set is part of the company's Icons range as it's based on a 1979 model. But what makes it worth buying? Aside from the 25% discount , of course. For starters, 1254 pieces is a lot to work with, so with nights growing longer and darker, you'll have the perfect excuse to stay in and this will keep you occupied.

What's more is it looks awesome, and at 5 x 20.5 x 12.5 (inches height x length x width) it will no doubt impress anyone and any lover of space who looks at it. But, there's more to it than looking cool. Four astronaut figures and their robot friend gives it a playable side, which works well with the opening cockpit, so you can go on your own adventures around the universe.

Once the cockpit is opened there's a seat for all four astronauts, two beds as well as computers and storage compartments . Accessories include a surface rover, a rover compartment and extendable ramp. If you're looking for an awesome Lego space set this holiday season, you might want to take advantage of this deal.

