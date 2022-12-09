New Tiki Bar Planned for Fort Worth

A new concept is moving into Fort Worth ’s Cultural District . Not much has been released about ShipWreck , but partner Owen McGrath told What Now Dallas in an email that they hope to share more specifics in the next few weeks.

ShipWreck is expected to open at 1015 Foch St. in Fort Worth. According to the ShipWreck website , it will be a tiki bar.

The website goes on to say that guests will discover the legend of Captain Jeffrey Alexander and “learn the True Tales from his fantastic adventures, and experience Jade Island where the stories are just beginning.”

ShipWreck is expected to open to guests in early 2023. We can’t wait to learn more about this new tiki bar concept!

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .