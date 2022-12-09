ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

New Tiki Bar Planned for Fort Worth

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5rNX_0jdLLuGh00

A new concept is moving into Fort Worth ’s Cultural District . Not much has been released about ShipWreck , but partner Owen McGrath told What Now Dallas in an email that they hope to share more specifics in the next few weeks.

ShipWreck is expected to open at 1015 Foch St. in Fort Worth. According to the ShipWreck website , it will be a tiki bar.

The website goes on to say that guests will discover the legend of Captain Jeffrey Alexander and “learn the True Tales from his fantastic adventures, and experience Jade Island where the stories are just beginning.”

ShipWreck is expected to open to guests in early 2023. We can’t wait to learn more about this new tiki bar concept!



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

This Colonial Style Home in Fort Worth, Texas Looks Fantastic

While I have no desire to deal with the traffic or craziness of the Metroplex, for a home like this I would be willing to deal with that aggravation. I have always loved the look of the large pillars outside of homes that have that colonial style look to them just like this beautiful home located in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 7 festive bars for holiday cocktails

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer – which often comes in the form of a great cocktail. And the more merriment, the better, it seems, as more bars are getting serious with their seasonal offerings. In addition to wintery-themed drinks, some feature floor-to-ceiling holiday décor, festive glassware, and one venue even installs colorfully lit, igloo-shaped bubbles available by reservation. There’s no such thing as “over-the-top” for these Fort Worth bars - some brand new, some old favorites - all worth a stop this month for making spirits bright.The Down ‘n OutDespite its name, there’s nothing down and dreary about this...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

A Guide to Grabbing a Fun Holiday Cocktail in Dallas

Deborah Scott (one of the founders of Park House) and Insta-sensation and artist Donald Robertson (@drawbertson) It’s that time of year, let the drinking begin. But December is a marathon, not a sprint. Sprinkled throughout the month, I know I’ll want to capitalize on the holiday merriment for quick cocktail tête-à-tête with friends, but the question always becomes: where shall we meet? In no particular order (would hate to play favorites), I’ve gathered my five go-to Dallas bars and restaurants for a fun holiday cocktail hour.
DALLAS, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

There Once Was a Lane Named Arlan

Once upon a time in the land of Fort Worth, there was a little-known lane named Arlan Lane. Arlan was not like any lane in the Overton Park area. Arlan was not as long or winding as some of the more famous lanes, streets, or boulevards in the neighborhood. Aside...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

New movie '5,000 Blankets' tells Keller family's true story

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Keller family is about to see their lives played out on the big screen. The movie "5,000 Blankets" opens in theaters on December 12. It's a Hollywood production sparked by a story first seen on CBS11. We first met Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip more than 15 years ago when they started a charity called Phillip's Wish. It began when Phillip's father developed schizophrenia and left his family to live on the streets of Fort Worth. Bunch says her son worried about how his father and the other homeless people would stay warm in the...
KELLER, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth

It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?

Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

One-Time Dallas Rapper Charged With COVID Financial Fraud

Local Soundcloud rapper John Corbin Corona has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering related to a scheme to take advantage of a pandemic-era relief program. John Corbin Corona grew up in the Park Cities and began recording hip-hop music about a decade ago. When D Magazine associate editor Bradford Pearson (now an author and magazine editor in Philadelphia) came across a song in 2013, he wrote a blog having a laugh at the local artist.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Best neighborhoods and homes for Christmas lights around Fort Worth in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...
FORT WORTH, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
914
Followers
341
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy