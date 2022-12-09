By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...

WAKEFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO