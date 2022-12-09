Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
NECN
Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says
A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
Boston police looking for suspect in assault that left victim needing brain surgery
After a November assault left a victim requiring brain surgery, the Boston police are looking for the public’s help identifying the alleged assailant. On Nov. 5 at 1:49 a.m., police arrived at 279 Tremont St. to find a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
Man Apprehended For Stabbing 3 Women During Attack At Medford Home: Police
Three woman are recovering and one man is in police custody following a triple stabbing at a Medford home this week, authorities said.Police responded to a report of an attack inside a home at 22 Doane Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, Medford Police report. A caller told police that …
whdh.com
Neighbors on edge after 3 people stabbed in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Neighbors are on edge after three people were stabbed in Medford Monday night. Police said they responded to a home on Doane Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Investigators were seen going in and out of the house. They also placed...
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
Man killed in I-295 crash
A North Attleboro man has died following a single-car crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Sunday, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Police ID Body Of Woman Found Dead With 'Significant Injuries' In Stoughton: DA (UPDATED)
The body of a 40-year-old woman found in an outbuilding in Stoughton is being treated as a homicide, the North County District Attorney announced. Stoughton officers found the body of Amber Buckner, a Stoughton resident, at an outbuilding at 743 Park Street near 5th Street Tuesday mo…
Turnto10.com
Police warn of item tracking devices being misused to track people instead
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Apple AirTags and similar small devices are intended to help people keep track of their items but when happens when they're secretly being used to keep track of people?. Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia said two different people found tracking devices hidden on their cars...
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
Providence man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting
Andrew Mangru, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in the August 2021 death of Andrei Bonilla.
North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police
SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported. Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the …
fallriverreporter.com
54-year-old Attleboro resident killed, five others injured, in Rehoboth crash
One person is dead, and five others injured, after a fatal crash in Rehoboth Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rehoboth Fire, Rehoboth Police, and Rehoboth Ambulance Committee responded to a serious accident on Park Street near Tremont. According to Deputy Chief Brian Ramos, a vehicle struck the rear of...
Fall River daycare broken into twice in 2 days
Police were first called to the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street on Saturday, after a reported break-in.
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian, 16, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Warwick
(WJAR) — A 16-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Warwick. The Warwick Police Department says the 16-year-old female was trying to cross the street when a vehicle heading southbound on Buttonwoods Avenue struck her. Police say the girl suffered a head injury...
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
Comments / 0