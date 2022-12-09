ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
NECN

Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says

A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Neighbors on edge after 3 people stabbed in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Neighbors are on edge after three people were stabbed in Medford Monday night. Police said they responded to a home on Doane Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Investigators were seen going in and out of the house. They also placed...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
SMITHFIELD, RI
CBS Boston

Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WAKEFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

54-year-old Attleboro resident killed, five others injured, in Rehoboth crash

One person is dead, and five others injured, after a fatal crash in Rehoboth Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rehoboth Fire, Rehoboth Police, and Rehoboth Ambulance Committee responded to a serious accident on Park Street near Tremont. According to Deputy Chief Brian Ramos, a vehicle struck the rear of...
REHOBOTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian, 16, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Warwick

(WJAR) — A 16-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Warwick. The Warwick Police Department says the 16-year-old female was trying to cross the street when a vehicle heading southbound on Buttonwoods Avenue struck her. Police say the girl suffered a head injury...
WARWICK, RI

