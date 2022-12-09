Yelm WR Kyler Ronquillo's once-in-a-lifetime game-winning touchdown voted top Washington high school football play of Week 14

Yelm wide receiver Kyler Ronquillo said it best after the Tornados' 20-13 win over Eastside Catholic in the Class 3A championship game last weekend.

He's a dawg, for real.

That dawg mentality showed on a clip now seen around the world where he snatched what would have been the game-sealing interception for Eastside Catholic from Tyson Weaver and ran into the end zone for the touchdown.

Ronquillo's touchdown was voted the top play in SBLive WA's Week 14 play-of-the-week poll.

The play received 94.32% of the vote. Lynden's three fourth-down conversions on the Lions' game-winning drive was second with 4.43% of the vote.

Watch the top plays from Week 14 below: