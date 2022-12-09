ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

Yelm WR Kyler Ronquillo's once-in-a-lifetime game-winning touchdown voted top Washington high school football play of Week 14

By Hailey Palmer
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjWmy_0jdLLnKq00

Yelm wide receiver Kyler Ronquillo said it best after the Tornados' 20-13 win over Eastside Catholic in the Class 3A championship game last weekend.

He's a dawg, for real.

That dawg mentality showed on a clip now seen around the world where he snatched what would have been the game-sealing interception for Eastside Catholic from Tyson Weaver and ran into the end zone for the touchdown.

Ronquillo's touchdown was voted the top play in SBLive WA's Week 14 play-of-the-week poll.

The play received 94.32% of the vote. Lynden's three fourth-down conversions on the Lions' game-winning drive was second with 4.43% of the vote.

Watch the top plays from Week 14 below:

Top 5 plays in Washington high school football, Week 14 (; 1:23)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Reports: Auburn Hires Offensive, Defensive Coordinators

New Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has reportedly made two high-profile coordinator hires, tabbing a former FBS head coach and a Power Five defensive coordinator to aid in the Tigers’ rebuild. Auburn is hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts to be its next offensive and defensive coordinator, respectively. The moves...
AUBURN, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
Axios Seattle

9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022

Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
SEATTLE, WA
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Fire Department Saddened By The Loss Of One Of Their Own

Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The Aberdeen Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their own. Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The chaplain, who moved here in 1990, also preached at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility as well as the county and city jails. Richard passed away on December 4th, He was 88 years old. There will be a celebration of life this Thursday at 11 AM at Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam. Aberdeen Fire will have a procession from the Fern Hill Funeral Home to the Harbor Assembly of God Church.
ABERDEEN, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?

District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy