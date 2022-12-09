Getting into the spirit at Randall Holly Day

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don’t Forget: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Coming Our Way This Week
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this coming Wednesday and Thursday. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
Update: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the area of Minnesota that was in a Winter Weather Advisory to now in a Winter Storm Warning. Stearns and Benton Counties are included in the warning area. The warning will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00...
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence
The Brainerd Police Department has discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a residence following reports of a fire today. According to the Brainerd Police Department, officials received a report of a house fire on December 9 at approximately 12:12 p.m. The fire was reported to be at 700 block of 7th Ave. NE in Brainerd. When officers arrived on the scene with emergency personnel, they found the residence was filled with smoke.
Two Injured in Stearns Co Pursuit/Crash
A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning injuring two drivers. Just before 11:00am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township. Deputies located...
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 27 west of Little Falls just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. A pickup driven by 70-year-old David Zimmerman of Little Falls was going west and had...
Annandale Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Annandale man has pleaded guilty to murder in the drug overdose death of another man in 2021. Court records show 26-year-old Zachary Wolf pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.
