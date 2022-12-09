ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall, MN

Getting into the spirit at Randall Holly Day

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

Randall VFW Post 9073 was the place to be, Dec. 1, for the annual Randall Holly Day celebration. Revelers of all ages had a chance to kick off the joyous season with crafts, Christmas music, treats and a visit from Jolly Old St. Nick himself.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

