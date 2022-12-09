Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
406mtsports.com
Three Griz, one Bobcat make Associated Press FCS All-America teams
MISSOULA — Another version of FCS All-America teams has been released, and this time it's courtesy of the Associated Press. These honorees are chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from the College Sports Information Directors of America. This year's voters chose three Montana Grizzlies and one...
DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable
An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
UM Prepares for Fall Commencement and Honors Anthony Johnstone
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This Saturday, the University of Montana will honor 250 new graduates at the Fall Commencement ceremony in the Adams Center. KGVO News spoke to UM’s Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz as the institution prepares for the winter break. “Regarding the census, we do...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula County abandons “lost” 1800s wagon road
According to the county, the historic wagon trail has been known as the Bitterroot Trail, the Missoula-Skalkaho Road, and the Missoula to Stevensville Road.
One Class at a Time: CS Porter Middle School's Jim Martin
This week's One Class at a Time recipient is Jim Martin, an English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher from CS Porter Middle School.
City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
A Missoula Tuba Tradition Continues
Tubas are such great instruments. They can be serious, they can be funny and when a lot of them get together, they can make the holidays something special. Tonight at 7pm at the Southgate Mall the tubas will be coming together again for a "Tuba Christmas" concert. This year instead of center court the concert will be held in the Scheels concourse.
2022 Western Montana ‘Santa Flyover’ May Happen. With Your Help!
Holiday lights and decorations have been springing up all over Missoula and western Montana. Christmas is almost here. One thing that has been weighing on our minds is "Do you think the Santa Flyover will happen this year?" As we already know, the flyover takes a ton of planning and...
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
Comments / 0