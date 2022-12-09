ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

mtpr.org

Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures

After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Three Griz, one Bobcat make Associated Press FCS All-America teams

MISSOULA — Another version of FCS All-America teams has been released, and this time it's courtesy of the Associated Press. These honorees are chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from the College Sports Information Directors of America. This year's voters chose three Montana Grizzlies and one...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith

My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
BUTTE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable

An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing woman from Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Severe driving conditions on I-15

MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

A Missoula Tuba Tradition Continues

Tubas are such great instruments. They can be serious, they can be funny and when a lot of them get together, they can make the holidays something special. Tonight at 7pm at the Southgate Mall the tubas will be coming together again for a "Tuba Christmas" concert. This year instead of center court the concert will be held in the Scheels concourse.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
