Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool

~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Library Showcasing Linoleum Prints by Artist Coco Berkman

Gloucester artist Coco Berkman’s artwork is on exhibit at the Bedford Free Public Library through Jan. 11. Berkman grew up in Brookline and then later moved to Gloucester as a single parent with two children. Before she began doing art full time, her work as a seamstress was an outlet of creativity while she took art classes in her free time at the Montserrat College of Art in Beverly and at The Museum School in Boston. Animation classes at The Museum School fostered her growth as an artist and led her to discover her love for drawing.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Acquires 23 Winterberry Way

At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (the Trust) became the owner of an affordable three-bedroom home at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, on Nov. 29, the Trust voted unanimously to reaffirm the town’s first right of refusal to purchase the property, to approve the purchase and sale agreement, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the Trust.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

What’s happening in Bedford?

Not our Bedford! For no other reason other than we thought it might be fun, here are some recent headlines from other Bedfords around the world!. In Bedford, Indiana, they are starting their walking tour of historic churches. Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches – WBIW – Dec 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
The Bedford Citizen

Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room

When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ December 9

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire! 
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Manager Advises Board: Upcoming Budget ‘Expensive’

The chairs that members of the Bedford Select Board occupy in their Town Hall meeting room are not equipped with seat belts. Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday night indicated metaphorically that they might consider a retrofit in time for her Dec. 19 fiscal 2024 budget presentation. “The general budget picture...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Pool of Local Christmas Tree Dealers Dwindles

After 25 years, a variety of factors have led to a decision by Chip-In Farm on Hartwell Road to suspend the sale of Christmas trees. Increases in cost, decline in quality, and a shortage of helpers conspired to end the tradition, at least for this season, said Neil Couvee, who owns the enterprise with his brother Paul.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Health Department Holding Free Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Bivalent Booster on Monday, Dec. 12

The Bedford Health Department will host a clinic offering Flu Vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Only the Pfizer Bivalent booster will be available at this clinic, not Moderna. The clinic is free and open to those who live and work in Bedford; however, we ask that you bring your insurance card(s) with you for vaccine program reimbursement purposes.
BEDFORD, MA
