Was Jack the Giant Killer Bedford’s most famous canine? A story from Bedford Historical Society
With some snow on the ground and a touch of winter in the air, we’re reminded of some Bedford lore: the story of a very famous dog spending his retirement years in Bedford. This story is published with agreement from the Bedford Historical Society, originally published in October 2015.
Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool
~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
Did You Know: Resources for those of us getting older (Or for our parents!)
We’re starting a new series called “Did You Know?” The idea is to highlight some of the numerous resources available here in town. Many of them are free. First up: Resources for those of us getting older (Or for our parents!) One good thing about getting older...
Bedford Library Showcasing Linoleum Prints by Artist Coco Berkman
Gloucester artist Coco Berkman’s artwork is on exhibit at the Bedford Free Public Library through Jan. 11. Berkman grew up in Brookline and then later moved to Gloucester as a single parent with two children. Before she began doing art full time, her work as a seamstress was an outlet of creativity while she took art classes in her free time at the Montserrat College of Art in Beverly and at The Museum School in Boston. Animation classes at The Museum School fostered her growth as an artist and led her to discover her love for drawing.
Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Acquires 23 Winterberry Way
At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (the Trust) became the owner of an affordable three-bedroom home at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, on Nov. 29, the Trust voted unanimously to reaffirm the town’s first right of refusal to purchase the property, to approve the purchase and sale agreement, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the Trust.
What’s happening in Bedford?
Not our Bedford! For no other reason other than we thought it might be fun, here are some recent headlines from other Bedfords around the world!. In Bedford, Indiana, they are starting their walking tour of historic churches. Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches – WBIW – Dec 6,...
Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room
When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
Superintendent Update ~ December 9
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
Support the American Cancer Society with Cookies for a Cure!
~Submitted by Relay For Life Team – All Night For the Fight. The All Night for the Fight team at Bedford High School is selling homemade frozen cookie dough balls by the dozen just in time for the winter holidays. These ready-to-bake treats will be delivered to any home...
Happy Throngs Brighten the Darkness during Bedford’s Holiday Celebration
Sunset doesn’t get much earlier around this town than it did with Saturday’s 4:13 p.m. But as the English Methodist minister William Watkinson said, “Better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”. Even a battery-operated candle. And decorative lights on trees, shrubs, building facades, and...
Bedford Pianist Paul-André Bempéchat Salutes Beethoven on Dec. 16
Internationally acclaimed pianist Paul-André Bempéchat will honor the birthday of Ludwig Van Beethoven with a performance of three of the composer’s most beloved piano sonatas. The concert will take place on Friday evening, Dec. 16 at First Parish on the Common at 7:30 p.m. with an in-person audience. It will also be available via Zoom.
Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board
I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire!
BHS Interact Club Hosting Winter Items Drive to Help Children in Need
The Bedford High School Interact Club is holding its second annual Winter Items Drive to help the children served by Cradles to Crayons. The drive is now underway and runs through Dec. 20. Needed are new or gently used winter coats and snow boots as well as hats and gloves....
Manager Advises Board: Upcoming Budget ‘Expensive’
The chairs that members of the Bedford Select Board occupy in their Town Hall meeting room are not equipped with seat belts. Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday night indicated metaphorically that they might consider a retrofit in time for her Dec. 19 fiscal 2024 budget presentation. “The general budget picture...
Holiday Artisan’s Fair is a Popular New Addition to Bedford’s Tree Lighting Festivities
Saturday’s Holiday Artisans Fair at The First Parish Church in Bedford came about in a serendipitous manner. Bedford resident Chris Wojnar is a member of both the Bedford Cultural District and the Gallery Team at First Parish and it seems both groups wanted to put on a fair where local artists could sell their wares.
Pool of Local Christmas Tree Dealers Dwindles
After 25 years, a variety of factors have led to a decision by Chip-In Farm on Hartwell Road to suspend the sale of Christmas trees. Increases in cost, decline in quality, and a shortage of helpers conspired to end the tradition, at least for this season, said Neil Couvee, who owns the enterprise with his brother Paul.
Navy Works to Deter Abandoned Building Access at Superfund Site
As protracted environmental cleanup continues, the U.S. Navy – owner of contaminated acreage on the north side of Hartwell Road – is taking steps to better secure abandoned buildings from unauthorized access. Steve Passafaro, a Navy engineering consultant from a New Jersey firm, told the Restoration Advisory Board...
Show off your Decorations in the Winter Lights Contest
It’s the time of year when lights and decorations make the earlier sunsets more of a treat and the. The Bedford Recreation Department is holding a Winter Lights Contest. This is an opportunity. for residents to show off their decorated homes and yards with winter light displays. Only. displays...
Former Colleagues Recall King’s Contributions as an Elected Official
Former colleagues and associates are reflecting on the contributions to Bedford town government of William King, who died this week at the age of 94. King, a graduate of the former Boston Trade School, was a building contractor and project manager. After retiring from the building trades, he worked as a local real estate agent.
Health Department Holding Free Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Bivalent Booster on Monday, Dec. 12
The Bedford Health Department will host a clinic offering Flu Vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Only the Pfizer Bivalent booster will be available at this clinic, not Moderna. The clinic is free and open to those who live and work in Bedford; however, we ask that you bring your insurance card(s) with you for vaccine program reimbursement purposes.
