Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Why Mahomes changed critical Chiefs’ play call vs. Broncos — and what happened next

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a critical third-and-11 conversion late in KC’s 34-28 road victory over Denver. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how Mahomes exploited Denver’s defense with a pre-snap read ... and also a play-call change before the snap.
Wichita Eagle

Bill Belichick May Finally Be Pressured to Make Some Changes

The December league meeting is underway, and you guys filled the mailbag. So I answered that mail while stalking a hotel lobby …. From FireFattPatricia (@FFattPatricia): Does Kraft put his foot down and make Bill hire an actual OC?. Well, that’s an aggressive Twitter handle you’ve got there, bud....
Wichita Eagle

Colts: 4 Most Exciting Opponents Remaining On Schedule

It’s officially Week 15 in the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are on a slate to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Saturday. For the remaining four games of the regular season, there are highly talented players that the Colts will need to account for to have any hopes of finishing respectably.
Wichita Eagle

OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills ‘Wait’ to Sign?

Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.
Wichita Eagle

Tom Brady’s Homecoming was Spoiled by a Brock Party

Maybe those people who labeled Tom Brady as being David were right about Brock Purdy being the Goliath. As I mentioned in my preview article, they didn't play directly against one another. Brady faced the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Purdy faced a normally good Bucs defense that was very banged up last Sunday at Levi's. Neither of their starting safeties suited up and super star defensive tackle Vita Vea left the game very early on with an injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was inactive as well.
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit

Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
Wichita Eagle

Stability Status Check for Bears at Several Spots

With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity. They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any. Playing...
Wichita Eagle

Giants Add Receiver Jaydon Mickens to Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad. Mickens, who was among a group of players the Giants worked out Tuesday, gives the team reinforcement in the event receiver/returner Richie James (concussion) cannot go against the Washington Commanders Sunday night. He also gives the Giants another option should they want to consider swapping out Gary Brightwell as the kickoff returner.
Wichita Eagle

Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?

From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Draft: Rakim Jarrett Declares for Draft

Rakim Jarrett of Maryland has decided to turn pro, officially declaring for the NFL Draft via social media. "Jarrett is a quick, high-energy player who always looks for yards after the catch and is a threat to beat defenses downfield, but he is limited by his size and route tree."
