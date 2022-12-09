Read full article on original website
Why Mahomes changed critical Chiefs’ play call vs. Broncos — and what happened next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a critical third-and-11 conversion late in KC’s 34-28 road victory over Denver. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how Mahomes exploited Denver’s defense with a pre-snap read ... and also a play-call change before the snap.
Bill Belichick May Finally Be Pressured to Make Some Changes
The December league meeting is underway, and you guys filled the mailbag. So I answered that mail while stalking a hotel lobby …. From FireFattPatricia (@FFattPatricia): Does Kraft put his foot down and make Bill hire an actual OC?. Well, that’s an aggressive Twitter handle you’ve got there, bud....
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Running Game, Tua, Gesicki, and More
Part 2 of the post-Chargers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Is the running game broken? Given MM background, it’s a bit shocking how little we have run the past three games. Hey Edgar, I don’t know how anyone can say the running game is broken when the...
Colts: 4 Most Exciting Opponents Remaining On Schedule
It’s officially Week 15 in the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are on a slate to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Saturday. For the remaining four games of the regular season, there are highly talented players that the Colts will need to account for to have any hopes of finishing respectably.
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills ‘Wait’ to Sign?
Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.
First Team to Clinch Playoff Spot Doesn’t Guarantee Postseason Success
So, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, doing it with their 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Super Bowl here they come. Not exactly. Rarely has it worked out that way for teams who were the first ones to qualify for the postseason. Since...
Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals’ Win Over Browns
Jessie Bates held his 3rd annual Single Mother’s Initiative over the weekend. He partnered with Bigger Than Sneakers, Inc. to treat single mothers and their children to a few days full of festivities. “I am so excited for this year’s event,” Bates said prior to the event. “Every year...
Tom Brady’s Homecoming was Spoiled by a Brock Party
Maybe those people who labeled Tom Brady as being David were right about Brock Purdy being the Goliath. As I mentioned in my preview article, they didn't play directly against one another. Brady faced the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Purdy faced a normally good Bucs defense that was very banged up last Sunday at Levi's. Neither of their starting safeties suited up and super star defensive tackle Vita Vea left the game very early on with an injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was inactive as well.
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 14?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. So, where do the Jaguars land after...
NFL Draft Profile: Corione Harris, Cornerback, Southern Jaguars
NFL Draft Profile: Quan Hampton, Wide Receiver, Northern Iowa Panthers
Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit
Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
Royals’ on-field woes discussed as John Sherman makes case for ditching Kauffman Stadium
The Kansas City Royals have certainly made an effort to tie their youth movement and optimism about the club’s future into the push for a downtown stadium and ballpark district. That’s been evident from CEO and chairman John Sherman’s open letter to the images and video montages the club...
Stability Status Check for Bears at Several Spots
With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity. They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any. Playing...
Giants Add Receiver Jaydon Mickens to Practice Squad
The New York Giants have signed receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad. Mickens, who was among a group of players the Giants worked out Tuesday, gives the team reinforcement in the event receiver/returner Richie James (concussion) cannot go against the Washington Commanders Sunday night. He also gives the Giants another option should they want to consider swapping out Gary Brightwell as the kickoff returner.
Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?
From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Rookies, Kyler Murray Injury Help Desperate Patriots Keep Season Alive With Victory over Cardinals
With their season gasping for air Monday night in the desert, the desperate New England Patriots found life support by turning to new faces and relying on an old friend. An injury to Kyler Murray didn't hurt their cause, either. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals 13-7 early in the third quarter,...
2023 NFL Draft: Rakim Jarrett Declares for Draft
Rakim Jarrett of Maryland has decided to turn pro, officially declaring for the NFL Draft via social media. "Jarrett is a quick, high-energy player who always looks for yards after the catch and is a threat to beat defenses downfield, but he is limited by his size and route tree."
Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson To Undergo Surgery, Miss College Football Playoff
Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson announced on Tuesday evening that he will not play in the College Football Playoff due to a lingering foot injury that will require surgery. “As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know God have (sic) bigger...
