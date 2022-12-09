Read full article on original website
SURPRISE: An Idaho Neighbor has America’s Worst Drivers
Quick, what state has America’s worst drivers? You get three guesses and the first two won’t count. They have special plates on their vehicles that warn they are Unable to Administer Highway. This is abbreviated as the warning Utah. They roam Interstate highways at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. They weave in and out of heavy traffic on Route 15. They appear to have no peripheral vision. It’s like everyone from Utah drives like an old woman!
Ban Of Public Drag Performances? One Twin Falls Event Is Hoping To Stop It
A new bill has been proposed to lawmakers to prevent the public performance of drag in Idaho. This weekend, there is an event in Twin Falls where LGBTQ+ and supporters can gather to help combat the potential decision. Ban Of Public Drag In Idaho Being Proposed. After several events where...
Hunters Invited to Comment on Idaho Moose, Goat and Sheep Hunts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley region will get a chance Thursday to voice their thoughts on proposed hunting seasons for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a number of open-house sessions on the proposed hunts across the state, including one on Dec. 15, at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome County from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the proposals HERE. The agency will be setting the seasons for the hunts for early next year. Comments can be given at any of the meetings or online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set the final hunts in late January. People with Idaho Fish and Game will be on hand to answer any questions during the open-house meetings.
Jordan Peterson is Coming to Idaho in 2023
Renowned clinical psychologist, author, and professor Jordan B. Peterson is speaking at Ford Idaho Center in May of 2023, and tickets go on sale this week. Peterson acquired his PhD in clinical psychology from McGill University in 1991, and subsequently held professorial positions at Harvard University and later at the University of Toronto. His works have been critical to developing psychotherapy-based approaches to understanding personality structure, including the Big Five model and self-authoring programs.
What Would You Do? The Idaho Winter Weather Ruining Roads and Plans
What would you do? What would you do if you have an important meeting, a flight to catch, or an appointment you can't miss, but find that the snow or ice is keeping you from getting where you need to be? Do you risk it and persist through the conditions until you get going? Do you call a friend or family member to come bail you out and risk them being stuck? Do you call an Uber or Lift, that might be able to make it through the conditions? Do you say, 'oh well,' and let the conditions win the day and accept your loss? The weather is coming and many of us will likely be in this fate soon, but what would you do?
Why Idaho May Be the Best State to Have a Job In
Most of us will spend more time at work in our life than we will at home or on vacation, and finding a job that makes you happy isn't easy, but is vital for your mental sanity. Spending so much time at work, if you hate your job, makes getting up every day a little bit harder. Ever since the pandemic, job openings have been posted across the country, but many found themselves laid off during the pandemic as well. If you are looking for a job and one that makes you happy, where is the best place in the country to look, and how does Idaho compare to other states?
WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case
Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
Why Being Single in These Towns May Mean More Fun in Idaho
Being single and dating can be tough in today's world. Some people prefer to be single and the lifestyle fits them, but others struggle to date and find their future partner. Dating has changed through the years and nowadays you can find a date without ever meeting face to face or talking directly to each other. Being single isn't always easy, but some towns make it more fun and easier to date compared to others. What are the best cities to live in for single people in the United States and does living in Idaho make it easier or tougher?
Did You Know You Can Dine Inside Adorable Rooftop Igloos In Idaho?
Sometimes it isn’t enough to just go out and eat dinner with friends and family. Sometimes you need a special or unique location for the gathering. Well, the perfect location for a magical winter dinner does exist and you don’t need to travel far to experience it. Idaho...
WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game Pull Deer Trapped in Old Water Tank
HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-In mid-November Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers had to extract a mule deer buck that had gotten trapped in an old water tank. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the water tank is what remains of an old hotel water system built in the late 1800s and several animals have gotten trapped from time to time. Video shared by Idaho Fish and Game shows the young buck trying to jump out of the concrete structure. Conservation officers waited for the deer to present a good shot so it could be anesthetized and prepped for extraction. Once the animal went down officers went to work getting it out safely. A sling was placed around the deer so it could be lifted out safely. The animal was tagged to show it had been tranquilized, vitals were checked, and then the drugs were reversed allowing the buck to run away. Check out the video below:
Bah Humbug! Christmas isn’t Really The Happiest Time of Year in Idaho
Christmas time is supposed to be one of the best times, if not the best time of the year. The music is playing, the lights are shining, Santa is out, everyone is giving, and parties are being thrown. The end of the year means time with your family, candies, cookies, Christmas bonuses, and parades. While many seem to enjoy the holiday season, and the phrase, 'happiest time of the year,' is thrown out, one begs to question, how happy is the holiday season, especially in Twin Falls? While the phrase may be used often, it may not be as exciting of a time as many claims it to be. Here is why the holiday season is not so happy in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho.
Is it Worth Buying the Most Expensive Christmas Tree in the Magic Valley?
Christmas is fast approaching and by now most people have their trees up, and decorated, and may even have a few presents under already. There are different routes to go to get a Christmas tree, especially in the Magic Valley. You can go out and buy one from a store or tree farm, you can go to the South Hills and cut one down, or perhaps you don't like dealing with the mess and decide to put up a fake one each year. Owning and using a fake tree is the cheapest route to go, as you buy it one year and then don't have to spend money every year, whereas others have to fork up the money every single year. Christmas trees can be expensive, and according to one sign in the Magic Valley, some can be a little pricier than others.
WATCH: Night Critter Snags Xmas Package; Heed Idaho Postal Alerts
Normally, December is a month when people get victimized by other human beings from holiday Internet scams and porch piracy. Having Christmas package deliveries snagged by critters in the middle of the night is a rarity, but it happened to me Tuesday and I captured it all on video. Christmas...
Somebody Knows Them: Gutless Idaho Store Murder Anniversary Nears
The eight-year anniversary of one of Idaho's most ghastly crimes is getting closer. Two cowards entered a convenience store in southwest Idaho and shot a clerk to death just days before Christmas in 2014, and it's time they pay for their crimes. Idaho police believe that the two gutless individuals...
Christmas Miracle: Gas Prices Dip Below $4 in Idaho and Could Continue to Drop
The price of gas has always been a source of sadness during the holiday season, but 2022 might be different. As we approach Christmas, the price of fuel in Idaho has dropped below $4 per gallon and it could drop even more over the next few weeks. Thanks to Utah...
Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
Hurry to Buy The Most Popular Christmas Candy in Idaho
Christmas is fast approaching and many of us are busy shopping as the weeks and days tick down. There are presents to be bought, gifts to be wrapped, and stockings to be stuffed, and while it is all worth it in the end, the stress takes a toll. One of the best ways to release stress and one of the parts many enjoy about the holidays, outside of the gifts, is the treats and candy that come with it. Christmas candy is a joy that many appreciate this time of year, but when it comes to Christmas candy in Idaho, what are most consuming and which are the most popular that you need to buy before they are gone?
WATCH: Idaho Snowmobiler Gets Pitched Into Powdery Heaven
For anyone who has had the good fortune to extensively explore the state of Idaho, there's probably one memory that stands out as resembling divine intervention in the form of nature. One snowmobiler in central Idaho had an entire winter wonderland as a personal playground and made the most of the opportunity.
What Would You Do? Receiving the Wrong Package in Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you got a package delivered this holiday season that wasn't yours, but maybe something you want? What would you do if you have no return address and don't know how to find the right person? Do you keep it? Do you find a way to return it? Do you even open it to see what it is? While it is a felony to open somebody else's mail, that doesn't mean it isn't tempting, especially during the holiday season, so what would you do?
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
