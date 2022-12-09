ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
NEWSBTC

The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin

The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
NEWSBTC

How Will Cryptoons Become The Next Big FOMO Coin Like Solana?

The coin market is constantly in flux. This means that changes happen all the time. A crypto token may be at the top of the coin market today and dip massively by tomorrow. Similarly, a crypto gem can rise exponentially to the top of the coin market, replacing other coins that were created before it.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
NEWSBTC

Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
NEWSBTC

Here’s Why Ripple And Huobi Holders Should Consider Switching To Big Eyes Coin

Cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe element of the financial services industry as was the case until a few years ago. If you are new to cryptocurrencies and are wondering how to select the best options for your portfolio, the ideal strategy is through simple research. Just draw a list...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Active Addresses At Highest Since May 2021, Good News For ETH?

On-chain data shows the Ethereum daily active addresses metric is now at the highest level since May 2021, a sign that could be positive for the latest rally above $1,300. 637,000 Unique Ethereum Addresses Have Been Showing Daily Activity Recently. According to data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment, ETH is...
NEWSBTC

JPMorgan Says S&P 500 Can Soar Over 10% Today – Will Bitcoin Follow?

Today and tomorrow are probably the most important days of the year for the Bitcoin and crypto market. Today’s release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will possibly be the key for the coming weeks and months. At 8:30 ET, the CPI for November will be released. Tomorrow, Wednesday...
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes (BIG) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) To Skyrocket In 2023

2022 was one of the worst years in crypto since the 2018 bear market. That also means massive gains are ahead for investors who choose the right projects. According to market experts, Big Eyes (BIG) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) should skyrocket in 2023. Both are in different stages of their presale, and Orbeon Protocol is expected to increase by 6000% in the weeks to come.
NEWSBTC

Maple Finance Debt Indicates Crypto Lending Risks With No Collateral

The emergence of Maple Finance brought a different approach to the entire process. This bold DeFi lending protocol requires no deposit of extra crypto tokens as collateral for borrowing. In the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, cryptocurrency lending came as a means that allows investors access to their preferred tokens. However,...

