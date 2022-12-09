ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale Heights, IL

fox32chicago.com

Cook County jury awards Chicago police whistleblower nearly $1 million

CHICAGO - A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police detective who alleged he was demoted after pushing back when superiors pressed him to alter reports to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed teenager. Sgt. Isaac Lambert, who took the stand...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
NILES, IL
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman calls on CPD to remove potential members of hate groups

CHICAGO - Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Tuesday pushed for City Council hearings to scrutinize the Chicago Police Department’s probe of an officer who was suspended after being linked to the Proud Boys — a move that sparked a political firestorm and calls for the cop’s dismissal. Sigcho-Lopez...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%

(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Suspect sought after groping woman in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect who sexually abused a woman last October in the Loop. He approached a female around 6:50 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when she dodged and blocked him, according to a CPD community alert. Moments...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot dead in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 7 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street when shots rang out. The boy sustained a graze wound to the leg by an unknown gunman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found guilty for fatal Waukegan shooting in 2021

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A Lake County jury has found a 43-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery for fatally shooting another man in 2021. In August 2021, Waukegan police responded to a home for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO - Gunfire struck and critically wounded a man early Tuesday in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. The 28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back around 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. He was dropped off at Mercy Hospital before being transferred...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jury sides with CPS over former Chicago principal suing for defamation

CHICAGO - A federal jury has sided with Chicago Public Schools against a former Lincoln Park High School principal in his defamation suit. John Thuet claimed he was unfairly fired and defamed by Chicago Public Schools amid a student sex scandal nearly three years ago. Thuet’s attorneys said the damage...
CHICAGO, IL

