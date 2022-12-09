Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Cook County jury awards Chicago police whistleblower nearly $1 million
CHICAGO - A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police detective who alleged he was demoted after pushing back when superiors pressed him to alter reports to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed teenager. Sgt. Isaac Lambert, who took the stand...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for second Cook County man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied Tuesday for a second Cook County man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase. Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago, appeared for a bond hearing Monday before Judge...
As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime
CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Single crew suspected of committing about 20 armed robberies a day across Chicago: source
CHICAGO - A single crew has been committing about 20 armed robberies a day across the city, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times Tuesday after police released a lengthy list of recent hold-ups. Chicago police have been tracking "a certain pattern" in the string of attacks this month, the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman calls on CPD to remove potential members of hate groups
CHICAGO - Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Tuesday pushed for City Council hearings to scrutinize the Chicago Police Department’s probe of an officer who was suspended after being linked to the Proud Boys — a move that sparked a political firestorm and calls for the cop’s dismissal. Sigcho-Lopez...
Lori Lightfoot ripped by Chicago media for ignoring concerns about police scanner suppression
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her administration have told local media organizations that they were only be offered access to police transmissions on a delay.
Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%
(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man put stickers in the shape of swastikas on campaign signs: prosecutors
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man is accused of putting stickers in the shape of a swastika on campaign signs for then-candidate for DuPage County Board Patricia Gustin. Keith Klingeman, 49, faces two counts of a hate crime and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Between Oct. 2...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect sought after groping woman in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect who sexually abused a woman last October in the Loop. He approached a female around 6:50 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when she dodged and blocked him, according to a CPD community alert. Moments...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot dead in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 7 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street when shots rang out. The boy sustained a graze wound to the leg by an unknown gunman...
fox32chicago.com
Man found guilty for fatal Waukegan shooting in 2021
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A Lake County jury has found a 43-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery for fatally shooting another man in 2021. In August 2021, Waukegan police responded to a home for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Gunfire struck and critically wounded a man early Tuesday in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. The 28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back around 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. He was dropped off at Mercy Hospital before being transferred...
fox32chicago.com
Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
fox32chicago.com
Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
fox32chicago.com
Jury sides with CPS over former Chicago principal suing for defamation
CHICAGO - A federal jury has sided with Chicago Public Schools against a former Lincoln Park High School principal in his defamation suit. John Thuet claimed he was unfairly fired and defamed by Chicago Public Schools amid a student sex scandal nearly three years ago. Thuet’s attorneys said the damage...
