ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’

By Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMSS6_0jdLKOHk00

SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country.

The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Public Health - Seattle & King County, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and the Snohomish Health District published news releases about the new advice on Friday.

In total, health departments across 13 counties teamed up to send the same message, including: Thurston, Clallam, Jefferson, Pierce, King, Whatcom County, San Juan County, Pacific, Skamania, Kittitas, Snohomish, Clark, and Kitsap Counties.

According to a news release from the counties’ health officials, they “recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect against both acquiring and spreading these infections to others.”

Nigel Turner with Tacoma-Pierce County Health says it is fairly rare for the same message to come from so many counties — and shows how widespread and serious illness is in Washington state.

“We’re united on a common message, but it doesn’t happen that often. We don’t often see such an important issue and such a significant risk, a trend in disease which is headed in the wrong way,” Turner said.

The health departments stopped short of a mandate, but Turner didn’t completely rule out the possibility.

“There’s always options and we need to match those with the level of disease in the community. As of now it’s a recommendation,” he said.

People shopping in Renton on Friday when the new recommendation came out were largely on board.

“I think it’s a good idea, I’d rather be safe than sorry — I’m trying to protect my mom who is elderly, my family, myself,” said Kim Callier.

But some say they probably won’t dig the masks back out.

“No, I never did like the mask,” said Rhonda Koski, another Renton shopper. “I never did like it the first time, but I just stayed home,” she said.

The public is also urged to stay up to date on vaccinations, which health officials said is the best way to keep from getting severe infections that could lead to hospitalization and death.

The flu is most dangerous for children under 5, adults 65 and older, those who are pregnant, and anyone who has a chronic condition such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Health officials said other preventative measures include:

  • Staying home from work or school and testing for COVID-19 if you have symptoms.
  • Having a plan for rapid treatment for COVID-19 or the flu for those who are at increased risk for severe infections.
  • Improving air quality through ventilation, filtration, and UV technology, where appropriate.

“In addition to RSV and influenza, new COVID-19 variants are taking hold and immunity from past vaccination is waning for many people who have not yet received an updated booster shot. The surge in these viruses is resulting in many illnesses, contributing to rising absenteeism in schools this fall. This impact extends to businesses, workers, and families,” the news release said.

Pierce County said it’s seeing a record number of schools reporting absences from sick students. Schools must notify the health department when more than 10% of students call out. Within one week, about 100 Pierce County schools crossed that threshold.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Tacoma and Seattle Public Schools to ask if masking policies will change at schools.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 91

SHORT GAL
4d ago

First they said the reason for so many flu cases was because people had been wearing masks for so long and not being exposed to germs! Now they want us to wear masks again??

Reply(12)
25
Guest
4d ago

This whole mask wearing thing is nothing but snake oil - if you are sneezing or coughing, yes wear mask to prevent you from spewing saliva all over the place. But to pretend it stop viruses is not but ludicrous.

Reply(16)
29
Kathleen Miedema
4d ago

King County officials also recommend combating crime by defunding the police. Perspective is is important.

Reply
44
Related
capitolhillseattle.com

With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking

IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR... TO SUBSCRIBE AND KEEP CHS PAYWALL-FREE -- $1/$5/$10. Happy holidays from CHS. We love providing community news at NO COST to thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you enjoy CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep the site available to all. Become a subscriber today at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

County recommend wearing masks indoors

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. James Lewis joined more than 30 other local health officers and health care leaders to recommend masking and other illness prevention measures this winter. Below is the full statement:. “Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS | King County Health Recommends Indoor Masking; Council to Hear Appointment of Permanent Police Chief

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. King County Recommends — but Does Not Require — Masking Indoors. Over two dozen local health officers and health care leaders — including Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin — have released a joint message in support of masking in indoor public spaces and for the public to take other prevention measures, given the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating.
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in custody after Snohomish County courthouse placed on lockdown for armed man in lobby

EVERETT, Wash. — A man armed with “multiple weapons” caused the Snohomish County courthouse to be under lockdown for several hours on Monday afternoon. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Everett Police Department responded to the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller for a report of an armed and barricaded man in the lobby at about 12:50 p.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
SAMMAMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Health officials investigating tuberculosis infection in Auburn School District

AUBURN, Wash. - Health officials are investigating a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in the Auburn School District. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a member of the Auburn School District was diagnosed with active TB. Now, health officials are working to identify possible TB exposures, with as many as 175 people between Auburn Mountainview High School and Auburn High School recommended for evaluation.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Seattle couple accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps in CID

SEATTLE — A man and woman are accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps to transient victims in Seattle, according to court documents released Tuesday. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) said they charged the pair on Friday after their first appearance last Thursday. They're accused of exchanging drugs for the use of EBT cards. Those EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food items at stores for those who qualify for food assistance in Washington state.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons

PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
SEQUIM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
148K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy