Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
How to watch the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS semifinal Dec. 17
BOZEMAN—The Montana State University Bobcat football team will travel to Brookings, South Dakota, for the Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game this weekend against South Dakota State. The winner will travel to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS Championship against the winner of the second semifinal game between North Dakota State...
Milestones galore: Bobcats break records, roll into FCS Final Four
BOZEMAN—It was a night of milestones for Montana State in its demolition of William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The most important of all of them: it was the first game the Bobcats have played that wasn’t under the watchful eye of Sonny Holland—aka The Greatest Bobcat—who passed away last Saturday after MSU defeated Weber State 33-25.
