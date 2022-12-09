Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Alaska’s new lieutenant governor says she’s ready to head state elections
Nancy Dahlstrom’s entry into politics was an unusual one. In 2002 she challenged then-Rep. Lisa Murkowski for a state House seat encompassing part of Eagle River and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Dahlstrom, a Republican, ran to Murkowski’s right and lost. A year later, Gov. Frank Murkowski appointed Lisa Murkowski,...
ktoo.org
Proceeds from new holiday album will help rural Alaska domestic violence shelters
When it comes to classic holiday songs, there are some that are impossible to top. That’s why producer James Glaves said the Alaska artists on this year’s Bright Lights album aren’t trying to reinvent the classics. Each song on the compilation is a fresh take on holiday music.
