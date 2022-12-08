ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Acquires 23 Winterberry Way

At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (the Trust) became the owner of an affordable three-bedroom home at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, on Nov. 29, the Trust voted unanimously to reaffirm the town’s first right of refusal to purchase the property, to approve the purchase and sale agreement, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the Trust.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Manager Advises Board: Upcoming Budget ‘Expensive’

The chairs that members of the Bedford Select Board occupy in their Town Hall meeting room are not equipped with seat belts. Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday night indicated metaphorically that they might consider a retrofit in time for her Dec. 19 fiscal 2024 budget presentation. “The general budget picture...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ December 9

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool

~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire! 
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Health Board Promoting Prevention of Gun Violence

The Bedford Board of Health is promoting gun-violence prevention as one of its goals for the current year – and is planning a multi-pronged campaign. “It’s really nice to see the collaboration with the Police Department, our board, Health and Human Services, and community organizations to keep our community safe,” said Chair Susan Schwartz at last week’s meeting of the board. Member Maureen Richichi added, “People see this as an important issue.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?

The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Health Department Holding Free Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Bivalent Booster on Monday, Dec. 12

The Bedford Health Department will host a clinic offering Flu Vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Only the Pfizer Bivalent booster will be available at this clinic, not Moderna. The clinic is free and open to those who live and work in Bedford; however, we ask that you bring your insurance card(s) with you for vaccine program reimbursement purposes.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

You Won’t Find a Paywall Here

Have you ever experienced the frustration of trying to read an interesting article in a major newspaper or magazine only to be told, “Nope we’re behind a paywall and you can only read this if you pay for it.”. You will never get this response from The Citizen!...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Calls for Massport to Address Local Airport Issues

The Bedford Select Board covered a lot of ground in comments submitted to the scoping process for the upcoming Hanscom Field Environmental Status and Planning Report (ESPR). A statement approved by the board at its meeting on Monday addresses “the needs and concerns of Bedford residents,” specifically ground traffic, noise, air quality, sustainable development, and wetlands.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Home on Brooksbie Road Heavily Damaged by Fire

A fire did heavy damage to a home at 36 Brooksbie Rd. during the late afternoon on Monday. Bedford Fire Chief David Grunes said the fire was caused by “the careless disposal of a cigarette.” Firefighters from Lexington and Burlington joined the Bedford Fire Department in putting out the conflagration.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Restoration Advisory Board Public Meeting ~ Thursday December 8 ~ Regarding the Former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP)

The Navy will hold a meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board regarding the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) and the status of Navy’s continuing cleanup actions. The Navy will hold a hybrid (in person and virtual) RAB meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Tenants Celebrate Their Depot Lease Renewals

Tenants of the historic Bedford Depot building at 80 Loomis St. are thrilled by the Select Board’s vote on Monday extending their leases for two years, beginning Jan. 1. “I am very appreciative to the Select Board for granting me two more years to serve our great community of Bedford, and the surrounding communities as well,” said Anthony Davis, proprietor of For the Boyz barbershop on the first floor.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Demand is on the rise at the Bedford Food Bank

The Bedford Food Bank supplied Thanksgiving provisions to 205 households last week, an increase of more than 28 percent from a year earlier. Carla Olson, who oversees the program as Healthy Communities director for the town’s Department of Health and Human Services, wasn’t surprised. “Our weekly numbers are...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy