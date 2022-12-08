Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Acquires 23 Winterberry Way
At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (the Trust) became the owner of an affordable three-bedroom home at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, on Nov. 29, the Trust voted unanimously to reaffirm the town’s first right of refusal to purchase the property, to approve the purchase and sale agreement, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the Trust.
Manager Advises Board: Upcoming Budget ‘Expensive’
The chairs that members of the Bedford Select Board occupy in their Town Hall meeting room are not equipped with seat belts. Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday night indicated metaphorically that they might consider a retrofit in time for her Dec. 19 fiscal 2024 budget presentation. “The general budget picture...
Navy Works to Deter Abandoned Building Access at Superfund Site
As protracted environmental cleanup continues, the U.S. Navy – owner of contaminated acreage on the north side of Hartwell Road – is taking steps to better secure abandoned buildings from unauthorized access. Steve Passafaro, a Navy engineering consultant from a New Jersey firm, told the Restoration Advisory Board...
Superintendent Update ~ December 9
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool
~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board
I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire!
Town Election, March 11: Candidates Needed for 13 Open Positions on Town Boards
The Town’s elected boards can only operate effectively when they are fully staffed. Ideally, at the Town Election on March 11, registered voters will have choices to ensure that board members represent the community. For the upcoming spring election there are 13 open positions on seven boards and committees.
Health Board Promoting Prevention of Gun Violence
The Bedford Board of Health is promoting gun-violence prevention as one of its goals for the current year – and is planning a multi-pronged campaign. “It’s really nice to see the collaboration with the Police Department, our board, Health and Human Services, and community organizations to keep our community safe,” said Chair Susan Schwartz at last week’s meeting of the board. Member Maureen Richichi added, “People see this as an important issue.”
Former Colleagues Recall King’s Contributions as an Elected Official
Former colleagues and associates are reflecting on the contributions to Bedford town government of William King, who died this week at the age of 94. King, a graduate of the former Boston Trade School, was a building contractor and project manager. After retiring from the building trades, he worked as a local real estate agent.
Holiday Parties Are Back – What’s Bedford Thinking?
The Boston Globe today reports on the return of the corporate Holiday Party. After two years of muted celebrations, holiday parties are back, Boston Globe Dec 11, 2022. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions it seems companies are ready to have a holiday party. According to new survey results, 56.9% of companies report they are having in-person holiday parties this year, up from 26.6% who reported this last year and just 5.3% who held in-person parties in 2020.
Health Department Holding Free Flu Vaccine and Covid-19 Bivalent Booster on Monday, Dec. 12
The Bedford Health Department will host a clinic offering Flu Vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Only the Pfizer Bivalent booster will be available at this clinic, not Moderna. The clinic is free and open to those who live and work in Bedford; however, we ask that you bring your insurance card(s) with you for vaccine program reimbursement purposes.
You Won’t Find a Paywall Here
Have you ever experienced the frustration of trying to read an interesting article in a major newspaper or magazine only to be told, “Nope we’re behind a paywall and you can only read this if you pay for it.”. You will never get this response from The Citizen!...
Select Board Calls for Massport to Address Local Airport Issues
The Bedford Select Board covered a lot of ground in comments submitted to the scoping process for the upcoming Hanscom Field Environmental Status and Planning Report (ESPR). A statement approved by the board at its meeting on Monday addresses “the needs and concerns of Bedford residents,” specifically ground traffic, noise, air quality, sustainable development, and wetlands.
Town Boards to Continue Digesting Carlisle Road Housing Proposal
The Housing Partnership is scheduled to resume discussion on Dec. 6 of a proposed 153-unit mixed housing development off Carlisle Road. The plan by Brian DeVellis, attorney and landscape architect, involves development of 35 acres on the north side of Carlisle Road, a little east of the town compost center across the street.
Meeting to Focus on Contaminated Land off Hartwell Road
The annual public meeting of the Bedford Restoration Advisory Board reporting on continuing efforts to clean the contaminated federal land north of Hartwell Road is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Flint Room of Town Center. The meeting also will be available on Zoom. The area, once known...
Home on Brooksbie Road Heavily Damaged by Fire
A fire did heavy damage to a home at 36 Brooksbie Rd. during the late afternoon on Monday. Bedford Fire Chief David Grunes said the fire was caused by “the careless disposal of a cigarette.” Firefighters from Lexington and Burlington joined the Bedford Fire Department in putting out the conflagration.
Restoration Advisory Board Public Meeting ~ Thursday December 8 ~ Regarding the Former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP)
The Navy will hold a meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board regarding the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) and the status of Navy’s continuing cleanup actions. The Navy will hold a hybrid (in person and virtual) RAB meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Tenants Celebrate Their Depot Lease Renewals
Tenants of the historic Bedford Depot building at 80 Loomis St. are thrilled by the Select Board’s vote on Monday extending their leases for two years, beginning Jan. 1. “I am very appreciative to the Select Board for granting me two more years to serve our great community of Bedford, and the surrounding communities as well,” said Anthony Davis, proprietor of For the Boyz barbershop on the first floor.
Demand is on the rise at the Bedford Food Bank
The Bedford Food Bank supplied Thanksgiving provisions to 205 households last week, an increase of more than 28 percent from a year earlier. Carla Olson, who oversees the program as Healthy Communities director for the town’s Department of Health and Human Services, wasn’t surprised. “Our weekly numbers are...
Did You Know: Resources for those of us getting older (Or for our parents!)
We’re starting a new series called “Did You Know?” The idea is to highlight some of the numerous resources available here in town. Many of them are free. First up: Resources for those of us getting older (Or for our parents!) One good thing about getting older...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0