Marie Trickey
3d ago
About 30 years ago I was driving by the airport with young children in the car when my 3 year old son looks up and said 'Look mom!! It's the Jestson's house! lol! I just thought kid, you are watching too much TV! Lol! To this day my family still calls it the Jestson's house.🤣🤣🤣
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson commits more workers and equipment to snow removal
After a second dump of snow within a week on Alaska’s biggest city, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said additional workers and equipment are supplementing the city’s normal snow removal crews. “Some have suggested that we declare an emergency,” Bronson said during a press briefing on snow removal Monday...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Gas prices drop in Alaska and around the U.S.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In June of 2022, average gas prices peaked in the United States at more than $5 a gallon, considerably higher in much of Alaska. However, since then, prices have been dropping around the country. According to Jared Bernstein, a member of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, “The price of gas nationally is now down below where it was a year ago, below where it was before Putin invaded Ukraine and you saw a real spike in energy prices.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Make a Cloud in a Jar
The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. The post holds its annual dinner every year in early December to loosely align with the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurred on Dec. 7, 1941.
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 12, 2022
On today’s Midday report with host Terry Haines: “The birthplace of the winds” is considering building wind farms. In Alaska the state routinely under-funds wildfire costs up front, only to pay them off later. And Sitka is exploring the use of public land for housing development.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was stranded for five hours Sunday after his snowmachine fell into the Knik River, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. With the help of two snowmachines and an all-terrain utility vehicle, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Butte Fire rescued 29-year-old Chris Hartman off an ice island after 8 p.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage students return to school after four snow days
Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from Jonathan Lewis, a research fellow of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. Goriune Dudukgian, the plaintiff attorney for Randall Kowalke, spent hours questioning Lewis about the Oath Keepers’ role before, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
alaskapublic.org
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic
Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
Supply chain issues causing interisland flight delays
Airlines are still dealing with supply chain issues, a problem that first came to light in the height of the pandemic.
uaf.edu
What Alaskans can learn from the Arctic Report Card
Alaskans can learn much about their state in the 2022 Arctic Report Card released nationwide this week. The Arctic and Alaska are growing warmer and wetter, University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists are at the heart of tracking this and other Arctic changes, and Alaskans are calling for people to work together to address the consequences of climate change.
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Dec. 12, 2022
The Anchorage School Board held a work session to look at all options for decreasing the budget deficit. An explosion in Wasilla was felt in nearby homes (video courtesy of Sierra Hamilton) Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM AKST. Sat 12-10-22 Eve...
alaskasnewssource.com
Powerful winter storms pack in the snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautifully formed mature low pressure system looks good on the satellite, but it will bring winter issues with it. Alaska will see a new round of snow, even a mix of rain and snow. Snow was light around Anchorage on Tuesday, as the first storm...
alaskasnewssource.com
Trial for Wasilla representative postponed due to weather, logistical challenges
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The closure of courthouses in Anchorage, Kenai, and Palmer left parties in the Randall Kowalke vs. David Eastman case scrambling to find a decent internet connection Monday morning. The trial was supposed to get underway Monday morning at the Palmer courthouse, but deteriorated road conditions across...
alaskasnewssource.com
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So much snow — don’t put that shovel down! We have two more rounds of wintry weather to go. The city of Anchorage was blanketed by snow and that slowed the metro area down again. Schools were closed as streets remain hard to navigate in many areas.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage school officials consider remote learning as winter storms keep students home for 4 days
Monday marks the fourth straight day students in Anchorage have been home from school after a second snowstorm in less than a week battered the city, blocking residents in their driveways and making roads difficult to navigate. A major concern for parents is how the Anchorage School District plans to...
alaskasnewssource.com
LIVE BLOG: Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another moisture-packed winter storm is bringing heavy snow and strong winds to Southcentral, which comes a few days behind a record snowfall for Anchorage which fell last week. 11:31 a.m. Monday - ASD, Mat-SU cancel after-school activities; ASD addresses plans. The Anchorage School District announced Monday...
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed, Anchorage schools reopen Tuesday after weekend storm
Mat-Su Borough schools remained closed Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s major snowstorm. Meanwhile, Anchorage schools reopened after four consecutive snow days. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced its second consecutive remote learning day on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions. In the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, schools...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC
New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. Updated: 8 hours ago. The district...
alaskasnewssource.com
Interview with Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says it is hoping to resume school Tuesday, and that it is a parent’s choice whether their child attends. “We will be open tomorrow, and we’re emphasizing caution,” the district’s Director of Operations Rob Holland said. “There will be excused absences for those families who feel that they just can’t make it, or they don’t feel like their particular situation is safe to try to get to school.”
kinyradio.com
Building explosion in Wasilla injures one
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities responded to a report of a building explosion Sunday afternoon in Wasilla, which critically injured a person. On Sunday at approximately 2:31 pm, State Troopers and Alaska State Fire Marshals Office were notified of a building explosion on Top of the World Circle in Wasilla.
