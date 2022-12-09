Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Texas man charged with threatening doctor affiliated with National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center
BOSTON — A Texas man was arrested and charged today in connection with threatening a Boston doctor providing care to members of the transgender community, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts. Federal officials said 38-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner, of Comfort, was charged with one count of...
KENS 5
Vigil includes pictures of those lost to drunk driving crashes; mothers hope not to add another
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Faces and names adorned the walls inside the Palmetto Collegiate Institute on Saturday, each representing a hole left in the lives of countless mothers - each death a tragedy that was preventable and, yet, still all too common in South Carolina. “These are my guys -...
