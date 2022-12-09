Read full article on original website
Pair of Lewiston Students Selected as 4th, 5th Grade Winners of 2022 Holiday Art Contest
LEWISTON - The Idaho State Department of Education has selected winners for the 2022 Holiday Card art contest for elementary students across Idaho. Representing the Lewiston School District, Michelle Dotson (Webster Elementary) and Kate Cole (Orchards Elementary) were selected as the 4th and 5th grade winners. In total, more than...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
A month later, investigators and experts agree University of Idaho homicide case is far from cold
A month after four University of Idaho students were slain by an unknown assailant, the community remains terrified and the victims’ families are frustrated. While police may not have a suspect or the knife used in the killing, they say the case is far from going cold. “The leads...
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
Clarkston High School to Receive $10,000 Computer Science Award
CLARKSTON - On December 7, Clarkston High School celebrated Computer Science Education Week by hosting an 'Hour of Code' event. During the event, students the community members used block-based coding and the Python programming language to complete a variety of coding challenges. Clarkston High School was one of 102 schools...
More Than 550 Students Set to Graduate from University of Idaho This Saturday
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host its 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 in the ICCU Arena in Moscow. According to the university, more than 565 students are eligible to receive 581 degrees. Best-selling author and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School Heidi K. Gardner will...
Man Arrested in Idaho Found With Items Stolen out of Cars From Moscow to Seattle
NEW MEADOWS - Deputies in Idaho's Adams County encountered 36-year-old Donnell Johnson during a traffic stop near New Meadows on Thursday, December 8. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old juvenile. Johnson was found to have a felony warrant in Florida for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing or...
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions
LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
34-Year-Old White Bird Man Arrested for Felony Eluding in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Friday, December 9, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol on Highway 95 near the turn off to Old Highway 95 when they noticed a motorcycle pass the without any license plates. According to a press release from the ICSO, deputies...
Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
Traffic Stop in Idaho County Leads to Arrest of Stites Woman for Possession of Methamphetamine
IDAHO COUNTY - On Sunday, December 11, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on patrol in Stites, ID when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While making contact with the driver, Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff on the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the ICSO.
Moscow Middle School to be Closed Friday Due to High-Rate of Absences
MOSCOW - Moscow Middle School will be closed on Friday, December 9, 2022 due to a high-rate of absences caused by flu-like symptoms, Moscow School District Superintendent Gregory Bailey has announced. All other schools in the Moscow School District will remain open as usual. All Moscow Middle School after-school activities...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Helping Hands Rescue 'Desperate' for Dog and Cat Fosters
LEWISTON - Helping Hands Rescue took to social media on Thursday with a plea looking for dog and cat fosters. "We are desperate," read a post from HHR. At the time of this writing on December 8, HHR has an urgent need for puppy fosters. HHR continues to receive calls...
Lewiston Man Charged with Felony Aggravated Assault on Certain Personnel
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 11, an officer with the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a domestic incident. After arriving on scene, the victim told police that 49-year-old Barry Dammon had allegedly pushed and headbutted her. According to...
Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
Homeless 'Warming Fire' Likely Cause of Early Morning Semi Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to a LFD release, first arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies.
Kooskia man Arrested for After Allegedly Pulling a gun on Another Person
GRANGEVILLE - Idaho County Deputies responded to a call Wednesday involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person that resided in the home. The reporting party had safely left the residence. After deputies met with the reporting party and witnesses, they then went and made contact...
