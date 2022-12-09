ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 2 See At The GSC: The Penguin Experience

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cost: $60 per person + general admission for each GSC non-member. Availability: Saturdays and Sundays; 3:15 - 4:00pm. Additional holiday encounters may be available. Capacity: 6 participants. Minimum age: 8 years old. Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum...
This girl has model good-looks and a big smile

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — “She’s just a bit of a diva!”. Meet Molly. Burlington Animal Services says she’s possibly the most photogenic dog they’ve ever met. She’s a true beautiful who loves giving a big smile to the camera and is a total lovebug.
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24

Mercy Hill Church is our church home and we're excited to attend their second year of this free event! They have 4 locations throughout the Triad, including High Point, McLeansville, Regional (near the airport) and Clifton Road. They also have a service in Spanish at their Clifton Road campus, Sundays at 10:45 am. We have been incredibly blessed by their ministry over the past year since we started attending. We especially like their emphasis on foster care and adoption, and how the church has specific iniatives to support families that foster and/or adopt, or are just interested in exploring these options. You can watch their services online, and they also offer Thursday and Sunday evening services in addition to the normal Sunday morning times.
Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
The Good Morning Show celebrating 65 years!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Good Morning Show launched in December 1957. Lee Kinard was the writer, producer, and anchor of the show, despite the fact that Kinard wasn't a "morning person!" His first words that morning were, "Hi, folks. Welcome to 'The Good Morning Show.' Hope you had a...
Seasonal Depression: Light box therapy and other treatments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight. These adjustments can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder more commonly known as SAD. Some of the symptoms include being tired, sad, or losing interest in activities you used to enjoy. Dr. Nannette Funderburk...
Review: Black Violin is a must-see on tour

HENDERSON, N.C. — We exited the car in front of High Point Theater joining the rush of ticket holders eager for entertainment. I was excited about the show but more importantly, to witness the lasting impression it would have on my daughters. My youngest recently started violin lessons. My...
Grace Fowler, Roanoke, Jr., Throws

Fowler, a junior from Lewisville, N.C., put together a strong season-opening performance in the throws at the Bast-Cregger Invitational hosted by Roanoke College. Fowler finished second overall and was the top Division III competitor in both the shot put and the weight throw. She heaved the shot 11.32 meters (37-1.75) to take over the top spot in the ODAC so far this season. In the weight throw, Fowler flung the implement 14.46 meter (47-5.25) to rank second in the ODAC.
Amazon truck crashes on I-85 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. Three lanes on I-85 are blocked due a crash involving an Amazon truck at exit 126 on US-421, according to Greensboro police. Southbound lanes of I-85 at US-421 are down to one lane after a crash involving an Amazon truck and...
