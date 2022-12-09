Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
My Fox 8
Lots of love in a ‘Tiny’ package is looking for his forever family
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes love comes in Tiny packages!. But not in this case, because this 3-year-old 53-pound Staffy is a big old block of love instead! He’s one of Guilford County Animal Services’ longest-serving residents and they describe him as “pure fun.”. Tiny is...
What 2 See At The GSC: The Penguin Experience
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cost: $60 per person + general admission for each GSC non-member. Availability: Saturdays and Sundays; 3:15 - 4:00pm. Additional holiday encounters may be available. Capacity: 6 participants. Minimum age: 8 years old. Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum...
My Fox 8
This girl has model good-looks and a big smile
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — “She’s just a bit of a diva!”. Meet Molly. Burlington Animal Services says she’s possibly the most photogenic dog they’ve ever met. She’s a true beautiful who loves giving a big smile to the camera and is a total lovebug.
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24
Mercy Hill Church is our church home and we're excited to attend their second year of this free event! They have 4 locations throughout the Triad, including High Point, McLeansville, Regional (near the airport) and Clifton Road. They also have a service in Spanish at their Clifton Road campus, Sundays at 10:45 am. We have been incredibly blessed by their ministry over the past year since we started attending. We especially like their emphasis on foster care and adoption, and how the church has specific iniatives to support families that foster and/or adopt, or are just interested in exploring these options. You can watch their services online, and they also offer Thursday and Sunday evening services in addition to the normal Sunday morning times.
Mini Nativity Scam: Some Facebook & Instagram ads don't deliver
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 'tis the season to look online and find outdoor decor. When one of my WFMY News 2 co-workers found these ads on Facebook, she hit the buy button. It wasn’t that the product wasn’t delivered, the issue was that it was….miniature. For $40,...
Answers begin surfacing as Greensboro teen’s memory trickles back after nearly 5 years of amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The headline is that Caitlin Little is finally getting her memory back. She has spent more than four years trying to recover from anterograde amnesia following a blow to the head at cross-country practice in October of 2017. But read deep into the story, and you find that her recovered memory […]
Alamance-Burlington substitute teachers are getting bonuses ahead of Christmas
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Many of the substitute teachers who work for the Alamance Burlington School System will be getting bonuses this year. The school system said substitute teachers, “Have been vital in serving our students as we move out of the COVID-19 response in our schools and the continued vacancies in many of our classroom teaching positions.”
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
The police captain in Gaston County, Bill Downey, said it “appears” the boy might have gotten access to the gun himself. Local police, fire departments donate clothes for kids in support of 7-year-old killed in crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. What happened in the front of the parking...
WXII 12
Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
The Good Morning Show celebrating 65 years!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Good Morning Show launched in December 1957. Lee Kinard was the writer, producer, and anchor of the show, despite the fact that Kinard wasn't a "morning person!" His first words that morning were, "Hi, folks. Welcome to 'The Good Morning Show.' Hope you had a...
Remember, honor, teach: Wreaths Across Greensboro salutes fallen heroes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Their sacrifice must never go unnoticed. Their service must become history -- passed down to generations. Our veterans must never be forgotten, as their families prepare to spend another holiday season without them. These objectives are why bringing the community together to honor our fallen heroes...
Seasonal Depression: Light box therapy and other treatments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight. These adjustments can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder more commonly known as SAD. Some of the symptoms include being tired, sad, or losing interest in activities you used to enjoy. Dr. Nannette Funderburk...
Review: Black Violin is a must-see on tour
HENDERSON, N.C. — We exited the car in front of High Point Theater joining the rush of ticket holders eager for entertainment. I was excited about the show but more importantly, to witness the lasting impression it would have on my daughters. My youngest recently started violin lessons. My...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro neighborhood celebrates their tight-knit community with luminaries and Christmas carols
The Dunleath neighborhood does this every year. They said it's a way to help fund more community events all year round.
odaconline.com
Grace Fowler, Roanoke, Jr., Throws
Fowler, a junior from Lewisville, N.C., put together a strong season-opening performance in the throws at the Bast-Cregger Invitational hosted by Roanoke College. Fowler finished second overall and was the top Division III competitor in both the shot put and the weight throw. She heaved the shot 11.32 meters (37-1.75) to take over the top spot in the ODAC so far this season. In the weight throw, Fowler flung the implement 14.46 meter (47-5.25) to rank second in the ODAC.
3 children dead in house fire on Grimsley Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro fire investigators said three children - all under the age of five - died in a house fire on Grimsley Street. Grimsley Street is closed at West Gate City Boulevard for the investigation Monday morning. Officials said neighbors reported that three children were inside and...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Greensboro
View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Squared Events (@gsquaredevents) It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for […]
Community helping family affected by deadly Grimsley Street house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro are coming together to support the family that lost three young children in a house fire Monday. All three of those children were under five years old. Their mother and three older siblings are now without a home. Investigators still don't know how the fire started.
wfmynews2.com
Amazon truck crashes on I-85 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. Three lanes on I-85 are blocked due a crash involving an Amazon truck at exit 126 on US-421, according to Greensboro police. Southbound lanes of I-85 at US-421 are down to one lane after a crash involving an Amazon truck and...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0