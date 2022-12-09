Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
Premiere of “Silent Night in Algona” Brings Large Crowds
–Crowds filled the State 5 Theater in Algona over the weekend to see “Silent Night in Algona”, following its world premiere Friday night. Director Tony Hornus says the whole night was a huge success. Hornus says they really wanted to show how the prisoners inside Camp Algona during...
Radio Iowa
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
kiwaradio.com
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
CHAPTER 25 - Paul Gruchow. A few months after Iowa Information bought The Sheldon Mail-Sun, Jeff and I found in Paul Gruchow in Worthington, MN, the perfect candidate to join our group as the eighth investor. Paul had been managing editor and editor at The Daily Globe in Worthington and...
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
kicdam.com
Emmetsburg Man Facing Alcohol and Firearm Charge Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing both an alcohol and firearm after a traffic stop on the Clay-Palo Alto County line a little over a mile south of Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was pulled over a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday and after an investigation was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. It was also discovered Kruse had a loaded firearm in the vehicle and he was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
Southern Minnesota News
Machine shed fire in rural Blue Earth under investigation
A machine shed fire in rural Blue Earth is under investigation. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the fire at 42987 100 St at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The machine shed was engulfed in flames when the Blue Earth Fire Department arrived on the scene. Crews had the fire under control within one hour and remained at the site for approximately five hours.
kiow.com
Sarah Leichsenring Named Forest City Middle School Principal
A familiar face will return to the Forest City Middle School as principal beginning in the 2023-24 school year. During Monday’s Board of Education meeting, the board approved the appointment of Sarah Leichensring, who has served as middle school principal in Osage since 2019, as Forest City’s Middle School’s new principal. Leichsenring will join the district on July 1, 2023, the same date current Middle School Principal Zach Dillavou will assume his new role in the district as executive director of teaching and learning.
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Jackson County Pilot
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
KIMT
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in March
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife is pleading guilty. Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2023. Beloate was arrested in March and...
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
Man gets 2 years for role in Estherville fatal shooting
A man who was found guilty for his part in the death of a Siouxland man has been sentenced.
KIMT
Forest City teen accused of threatening three women takes plea deal
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of terrorizing three women with a gun and a knife is taking a plea deal. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. No sentencing date has been set. Investigators say Pedelty got...
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
kscj.com
GOYNE YARNS FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER
A SPIRIT LAKE MAN WAS FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER LAST WEEK IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A WOMAN. THE CASE WAS MOVED TO BUENA VISTA COUNTY AFTER A CHANGE OF VENUE WAS GRANTED BY THE DEFENSE. SENTENCING WILL TAKE PLACE IN JANUARY.
Faribault County Register
BE city meeting draws big crowd
A long night for the Blue Earth City Council began at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Among several hefty items on the council’s agenda was a public hearing for the 2023 Street and Utility Improvement Project. The City Council Chambers were packed to bursting with Blue Earth residents...
mprnews.org
Worthington meatpacker ends contract with cleaning firm accused in child labor probe
A Worthington, Minn., meatpacking facility has ended its contract with a Wisconsin cleaning company accused of hiring children as overnight cleaners. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said in a layoff notice Tuesday that Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, is cutting 121 jobs at the JBS pork plant.
