Georgia State

OK! Magazine

'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home

Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement

Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Wheelchair Photo Following Major Surgery

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline shared with fans last month that she had to undergo “unexpected” hip surgery. Luke Bryan assured his fanbase late in November that his wife is doing well. However, it seems Caroline is getting restless spending her days in a wheelchair. Still, the county music star’s partner is doing her best to make the best out of her situation. Caroline shared a brief update with fans on social media.
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance

Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!. The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN

