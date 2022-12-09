Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
WC Dec. grads recognized at senior lunch
Wilmington College recognized its December graduates with a special lunch and evening celebration Wednesday, Dec. 7 as they finished their fall semester classes and prepared for Final Exam Week, which is held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9, 12 and 13. WC President Trevor Bates congratulated the soon-to-be grads...
wnewsj.com
SSCC’s PN program celebrates graduation
Ten graduates of Southern State Community College’s practical nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro. Graduate Ryan McBride opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin and SSCC...
wnewsj.com
Robinson layup gives Wilmington 45-44 win over Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE – Wilmington marched into Waynesville Tuesday night and toppled the Spartan’s six-game winning streak, 45-44, thanks to a Ke’Asia Robinson wide-open layup with 7.9 seconds left. Following the layup, three consecutive timeouts between the two teams and a seemingly uncalled over-and-back, Waynesville’s desperation 30-footer did not...
wnewsj.com
Taking ‘Aktion’ to help the community
Aktion Club, along with Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, recently packaged and delivered 10 birthday party kits to Sugartree Ministries. Each kit was filled with everything needed to celebrate a child’s birthday. Aktion Club is a sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis Club. It is a community service club that helps equip individuals to become caring leaders through the vehicle of service. Want to know more about Aktion Club? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected]
wnewsj.com
SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’
The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening...
wnewsj.com
Haley announces candidacy for mayor
WILMINGTON— Pat Haley, former sheriff and commissioner in Clinton County, has announced he will be running in the May Republican primary election for mayor of the City of Wilmington. Haley, who is married to Brenda Freeman Haley, served two four-year terms as county commissioner from 2010-18. His law enforcement...
wnewsj.com
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
wnewsj.com
EC, Blan bowlers split matches at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Blanchester and East Clinton split bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Astros were winners in the boys match 2491 to 1437 and improved to a program best 7-0. Lukas Runk led East Clinton with a 435 series. Denver Day was close behind with a 426. Coach Dale Wallace is pleased with how the team is coming together this season.
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: East Clinton 70, Blanchester 34
BLANCHESTER — With a season-high point total, East Clinton was an easy 70-34 winner Monday over Blanchester. The SBAAC National Division win puts the Astros at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the National Division. The Wildcats are 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the division. East Clinton raced out to...
wnewsj.com
Fisher sets WHS bowling record in win over NR
NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington sophomore Kylie Fisher started the bowling season off a big sluggish through the first five matches. She got back on track in the sixth match. Fisher, a state qualifier as a freshman, set a WHS bowling record (boys or girls) with a two-game series of 548 Monday in a match with New Richmond. Jerrica Guzzi previously held the girls two-game mark at 494, WHS coach Joe Gigandet said.
wnewsj.com
Blood drive set for Dec. 22 in Blanchester
DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert this shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season when you donate at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.
wnewsj.com
Real estate transfers
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Larry Miller, Donny Miller, Archie Miller, and Champ D. Miller to Larry Miller 1/4 INT, Champ D. Miller 1/4 INT, Zacharia Allen...
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg topples Clinton-Massie in cross-over battle
WILLIAMSBURG-In early-season crossover boys basketball game, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 66-41 Tuesday night here at WHS. The Falcons, of the SBAAC American Division, slip to 2-4 on the year while the Wildcats, a National Division team, move to 3-2. Williamsburg led almost the entire game, 16-10 after one and 31-23 at...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet
SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
wnewsj.com
EC reserve boys fall to Rockets 60-39
OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 60-39 Tuesday night. East Clinton, 7 for 16 at the free throw line, trailed 18-8 after one quarter and were outscored 17-7 in the third period. Xander Lake led East Clinton with 11 points....
wnewsj.com
Hadley leads East Clinton over Blanchester JV girls
BLANCHESTER — Led by Megan Hadley, the East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 33-26 Monday night at the BHS gym. Hadley scored 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and six steals. Also for East Clinton, Chloe Scott had five rebounds and three...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane falls short in another close loss 44-41
WILMINGTON — Edgewood handed Wilmington its third close loss of the season Saturday, 44-41, in non-league girls basketball at Fred Summers Court. Wilmington (2-5) has the three-point loss to Edgewood, a three-point loss to Dayton Carroll and a two-point loss to Batavia. Edgewood (3-4) now has two wins by...
wnewsj.com
DeWine, Mertz announce roll-out of body cameras for ODNR officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. “Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement,” said Governor...
wnewsj.com
Buckeyes ready for shot at No. 1 Georgia in CFP
COLUMBUS – Ryan Day has noticed a difference. An invitation to the College Football Playoff has replaced the disappointment over a loss to Michigan with something more forward looking and upbeat. No. 4 OSU’s practices for a playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New...
wnewsj.com
Tangonan three-point play lifts BHS to first win, 49-47
BLANCHESTER — Nainoa Tangonan’s three-point play in the waning seconds Tuesday lifted Blanchester to a 49-47 win over Peebles at the BHS gym. The win for the Wildcats is the first of the season in six outings. “I’m so happy for the boys,” first-year head coach Mike Malott...
