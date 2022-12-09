ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:05 p.m. EST

World Cup quarterfinals viewed by 13.5M to 7.4M in US. NEW YORK (AP) — World Cup quarterfinal audiences in the United States ranged from 13.5 million to 7.4 million. France’s 2-1 win over England on Saturday, which started at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 13.5 million, including 8.3 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Spanish-language Telemundo, 560,000 on Fox digital platforms and 1.5 million on the Telemundo and Peacock streaming services. Argentina’s penalty-kicks victory over the Netherlands on Friday was viewed by 11.1 million; Morocco’s 1-0 upset of Portugal on Saturday was viewed by 8.8 million; and Croatia’s penalty-kicks win over Brazil on Friday was seen by 7.4 million.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
The best liberal places to live in America

A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.
Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.

Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
Germany signs contract to buy F-35 jets

Germany on Wednesday signed a deal to buy dozens of US-made F-35 fighter jets, US officials said, part of the country's military overhaul following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  The cost of the jets is to come from a planned 100 billion euro investment in the armed forces, unveiled following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in a bid to overhaul Germany's underfunded military. sr/bp
3 Big Things Today, December 7, 2022

1. Soybean Futures Rise as China Eases Restrictions. Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading after China said it would ease some of its anti-COVID measures after protests rocked the Asian nation. China eased some of its isolation rules for infected people and ended a requirement for testing in some...
