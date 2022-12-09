Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:05 p.m. EST
World Cup quarterfinals viewed by 13.5M to 7.4M in US. NEW YORK (AP) — World Cup quarterfinal audiences in the United States ranged from 13.5 million to 7.4 million. France’s 2-1 win over England on Saturday, which started at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 13.5 million, including 8.3 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Spanish-language Telemundo, 560,000 on Fox digital platforms and 1.5 million on the Telemundo and Peacock streaming services. Argentina’s penalty-kicks victory over the Netherlands on Friday was viewed by 11.1 million; Morocco’s 1-0 upset of Portugal on Saturday was viewed by 8.8 million; and Croatia’s penalty-kicks win over Brazil on Friday was seen by 7.4 million.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Family: Grant Wahl died from aortic aneurysm
Renowned soccer journalist Grant Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm, his widow said Wednesday. Dr. Celine Gounder cited an autopsy
KTEN.com
The best liberal places to live in America
A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.
Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.
Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
New York, Sydney, San Francisco: World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
New York City and Singapore topped a new list of 172 of the world's most expensive cities to live in. It was the first time the Big Apple made the list.
10 states with the highest gas consumption
The United States is moving toward electric vehicles, but some states have resisted the switch. Here are the top 10 gas-guzzling states in the country, as identified by RateGenius.
Club Q shooting survivors press Congress to act on guns
Survivors of last month's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub have testified to Congress about the onslaught of threats and violence against members of the LGBTQ community as they urged lawmakers to pass a law banning some semiautomatic weapons
Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims
ROME (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order admitted Wednesday that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care.
Germany signs contract to buy F-35 jets
Germany on Wednesday signed a deal to buy dozens of US-made F-35 fighter jets, US officials said, part of the country's military overhaul following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The cost of the jets is to come from a planned 100 billion euro investment in the armed forces, unveiled following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in a bid to overhaul Germany's underfunded military. sr/bp
Two Illinois Cities Rank As The 'Best For Singles'
Wallethub listed the best and worst cities for singles.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, December 7, 2022
1. Soybean Futures Rise as China Eases Restrictions. Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading after China said it would ease some of its anti-COVID measures after protests rocked the Asian nation. China eased some of its isolation rules for infected people and ended a requirement for testing in some...
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
Comments / 0