World Cup quarterfinals viewed by 13.5M to 7.4M in US. NEW YORK (AP) — World Cup quarterfinal audiences in the United States ranged from 13.5 million to 7.4 million. France’s 2-1 win over England on Saturday, which started at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 13.5 million, including 8.3 million on Fox, 3.1 million on Spanish-language Telemundo, 560,000 on Fox digital platforms and 1.5 million on the Telemundo and Peacock streaming services. Argentina’s penalty-kicks victory over the Netherlands on Friday was viewed by 11.1 million; Morocco’s 1-0 upset of Portugal on Saturday was viewed by 8.8 million; and Croatia’s penalty-kicks win over Brazil on Friday was seen by 7.4 million.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO