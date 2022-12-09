Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
ksl.com
'Not an easy decision': Judge orders deputy to stand trial in fatal crash that killed BYU student
PROVO — Fourth District Judge Robert Lunnen ordered a Utah County sheriff's deputy to stand trial on charges accusing him of recklessly causing the death of a BYU student whose vehicle he crashed into when the student was pulling out of a Taco Bell drive-thru. Lunnen said on Tuesday...
KSLTV
Arches accidental beheading trial ends, but verdict is still pending
SALT LAKE CITY — Ludovic “Ludo” Michaud has tortured himself with a lot of “what ifs?” in the two-plus years since his wife, Esther “Essie” Nakajjigo, was hit and killed by an unsecured gate while the couple was leaving Arches National Park. What...
Tour bus crash amid Utah snowstorm sends 21 to hospital
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout […]
upr.org
'Golden Ax' with Rio Cortez on Tuesday's Access Utah
Today, a conversation with Pushcart Prize-nominated poet and New York Times bestselling author Rio Cortez. We’ll talk about her new poetry collection Golden Ax, which was longlisted for the 2022 National Book Award for Poetry. In poems that range from wry, tongue-in-cheek observations about contemporary life to more nuanced...
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
Aargh! Salt Lake City ranks among worst for porch pirate thefts
New research shows that Salt Lake City residents, more than most around the country, should be asking Santa Claus for a home surveillance system.
Gephardt Daily
Skier missing overnight at Solitude Ski Resort found deceased; victim’s name released
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search crews have found the body of a 37-year-old skier who went missing Monday at Solitude Mountain Resort. The victim has been identified as Devon O’Connell, of Cottonwood Heights. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a...
What auditors found in Utah’s 2022 primary election
The Legislative Auditor General revealed small differences in votes counted and ballots processed in Utah’s 2022 primary election. Auditors found no evidence of systematic problems, widespread errors or significant fraud.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
Oregon woman killed in Deer Valley tubing accident
An 18-year-old Oregon woman died after crashing into a chairlift tower while tubing at Deer Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10.
ksl.com
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at...
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
Winter Weather Advisory extended for northern Utah
Persistent snow showers across northern Utah have led to headaches on the roadways.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
KSLTV
Utah holds 1st Gender Marker Change Day
SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Shannon Woodbury legally confirmed the name and gender she has been using for over a decade. “I came out as transgender way back in 2008,” she said. “My old name, I haven’t gone by that in a really long time. Even my bank and my job have used my new name for paychecks and stuff. I’ve had jobs that have put me down as my preferred gender, as female, for years. But clearly, I’ve wanted to do it officially for a very long time.”
