SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Shannon Woodbury legally confirmed the name and gender she has been using for over a decade. “I came out as transgender way back in 2008,” she said. “My old name, I haven’t gone by that in a really long time. Even my bank and my job have used my new name for paychecks and stuff. I’ve had jobs that have put me down as my preferred gender, as female, for years. But clearly, I’ve wanted to do it officially for a very long time.”

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO