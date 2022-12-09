ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
upr.org

'Golden Ax' with Rio Cortez on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today, a conversation with Pushcart Prize-nominated poet and New York Times bestselling author Rio Cortez. We’ll talk about her new poetry collection Golden Ax, which was longlisted for the 2022 National Book Award for Poetry. In poems that range from wry, tongue-in-cheek observations about contemporary life to more nuanced...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KSLTV

Utah holds 1st Gender Marker Change Day

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Shannon Woodbury legally confirmed the name and gender she has been using for over a decade. “I came out as transgender way back in 2008,” she said. “My old name, I haven’t gone by that in a really long time. Even my bank and my job have used my new name for paychecks and stuff. I’ve had jobs that have put me down as my preferred gender, as female, for years. But clearly, I’ve wanted to do it officially for a very long time.”
UTAH STATE

