Lengthy closure expected on Hwy 26 following crash

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Following a crash Friday morning, officials closed a section of Highway 26 halfway between Portland and Seaside.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted they expect the highway to be closed for several hours. Nearly an hour later, one lane was reopened about 11 miles east of Elsie, Ore.

Since Highway 30 remains closed because of landslide repair work, officials suggest drivers postpone their plans as other possible routes are lengthy.

If someone is traveling through the area, ODOT says they should expect long delays and be cautious of emergency responders.

Officials did not release any details on possible injuries from the crash.

