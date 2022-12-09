Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
Why Whitner disagrees with Rice’s 49ers rant after Deebo injury
Deebo Samuel's ankle injury in the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium has elicited many opinions on the play, including one of derision from legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner sees it differently. Speaking with Rod Brooks...
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay golden, Cowboys stumble
This year's Eagles are just a total juggernaut. They can beat you by scoring 48. They can beat you by scoring 17. They can beat you with the run game or the pass game. They can beat you with smothering defense. They're completely overwhelming, and they're the best team in the league.
NBC Sports
49ers anxiously awaiting Deebo, Purdy injury updates
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning, as many of the 49ers' injured players, including Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, were having tests done at Stanford Hospital. One player the 49ers know will not be available for the team’s Thursday night game against the...
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
NBC Sports
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
NBC Sports
Nick Bosa on Brock Purdy: We’ve got a quarterback
Brock Purdy made a good impression in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo after Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 14 and he made another strong one in his first NFL start. Purdy was 16-of-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a touchdown in Sunday’s 35-7 rout of the Buccaneers. The seventh-round pick’s performance left his teammates singing his praises.
NBC Sports
Brady jokes Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me'
Dre Greenlaw went viral Sunday night for having the gall to ask Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady to autograph the football the 49ers linebacker intercepted in the third quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers. It was a moment to remember for Greenlaw. But how did...
NBC Sports
Commanders activate Wentz but lose critical piece of O-line
Fresh off their Week 14 bye, the Washington Commanders made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who's been out since Week 6 with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, was activated to the 53-man roster. Starting center Tyler Larsen was moved to Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.
NBC Sports
“Probably” Thursday before 49ers will know if Brock Purdy can play
Quarterback Brock Purdy‘s oblique injury will likely keep the 49ers from making a decision about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks until shortly before kickoff. That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday. The 49ers won’t have a full practice all week...
NBC Sports
After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would...
NBC Sports
Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut
SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady’s best option for 2023 might be joining me at Fox
Tom Brady has not played well this season, and neither have the Bucs. They still could get into the postseason, though, as they remain atop the NFC South, and who is going to relish playing Brady in the first round of the postseason in Tampa if they do?. Brady’s future...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson remains out of practice; Tyler Huntley officially limited
Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice Tuesday. Since he has not taken the field since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 game against the Broncos, the Ravens quarterback is unlikely to play Saturday. The Ravens, though, haven’t ruled him out. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he didn’t have...
NBC Sports
Gannon on Jordan Davis: ‘Like where he’s trending’
For a while, it felt like the Eagles were just waiting for Jordan Davis to return to be some sort of hero for their run defense. But then the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh and the run defense began to improve mightily even before Davis was eligible to return off Injured Reserve a week ago from a high ankle sprain.
NBC Sports
Brady jokes he was shocked his family stayed for 49ers-Bucs
Tom Brady played near his hometown of San Mateo, Calif., for just the second time in his legendary 23-year NFL career on Sunday, but it wasn’t the homecoming he had hoped for. Brady was about 15 minutes away from getting shut out by the team he once rooted for...
