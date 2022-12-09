ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
 4 days ago

Joao Felix would reportedly prefer a move to Manchester United amid interest from Chelsea.

Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United instead of anywhere else, amid links from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Felix is set to leave Atletico in the coming months.

The Portuguese forward has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and the club believe the best move is to allow the forward to move on. There is no shortage of offers.

Chelsea have interest, but will have to hope Manchester United do not make a formal approach.

Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United.

IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage

According to Jacque Talbot of FootballTransfers.com , Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United above all else if he does eventually leave Atletico Madrid.

There is no shortage of offers for the Portuguese forward as expected, but he would welcome the bid of Manchester United the most.

Erik Ten Hag has spoken of his desire to sign a striker, and with Cristiano Ronaldo gone from the club, they need to sign one more than ever.

The problem for Manchester United is expected to be funds for once. The Glazer family did not take dividends out of the club for the first time since 2016 yesterday, which is not a good sign for the overall funds of the club.

Chelsea will hope Manchester United don't have the funds, as Joao Felix would be a seriously welcome addition to a forward line that needs a boost.

